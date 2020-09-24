Lifestyle Picks Podcast: Digital edition of the newly-launched Singapore Writers Festival

Lifestyle Picks Ep 95: Digital edition of the newly-launched Singapore Writers Festival

9:45 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, find out about lifestyle and even stay-home entertainment choices during the Covid-19 period in Singapore.

This week, Money FM's Bernard Lim hosts The Straits Times' arts correspondent Olivia Ho to chat about the newly-launched Singapore Writers Festival, which will run in a fully digital edition from Oct 30 to Nov 8.

It will feature headliners such as award-winning writers Zadie Smith and Liu Cixin, seminal graphic novelist Art Spiegelman and Pulitzer Prize-winning poets Sharon Olds and Tracy K. Smith.

Produced by: Money FM's Bernard Lim & ST Lifestyle desk

Edited by: Bernard Lim & Muhammad Firmann

