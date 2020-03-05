Life Picks Podcast: Newly-opened bar at Suntec City and new installation at Objectifs

Life Picks Ep 74: Newly-opened bar at Suntec City and new installation at Objectifs

14:41 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times highlights the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events you can catch in Singapore over the coming weeks.

This week, Money FM's Michelle Martin speaks with Hedy Khoo, STFood Online Editor and Ong Sor Fern, Senior Culture Correspondent for ST Life about Route 65, a newly opened bar and kitchen at Suntec City tower 5 and a new installation at Objectifs, Middle Road by Bangladesh born American artist Hasan Elahi.

Produced by: Michelle Martin & ST Lifestyle desk

Edited by: Aw Yao Feng, Nadiah Koh & Penelope Lee

Follow Life Picks podcasts and rate us on:

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

Apple Podcasts: http://str.sg/o8MK

Google Podcasts: http://str.sg/oXeS

Playlist: https://str.sg/JwuG

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Thank you for your support! ST and BT Podcasts picked up a silver medal for Best Digital Project to engage younger and/or millennial audiences at 2019 Asian Digital Media Awards by Wan-Ifra: https://str.sg/Jw5T