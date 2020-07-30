Life Picks Podcast: Imelda Marcos focus of The Kingmaker documentary

Life Picks Ep 87: Imelda Marcos focus of The Kingmaker documentary

Synopsis: Every Thursday, find out about lifestyle and even stay-home entertainment choices during the Covid-19 period in Singapore.

This week, Money FM's Bernard Lim hosts The Straits Times' film correspondent John Lui so he can share his picks for the week.

The Kingmaker, a documentary about Mrs Imelda Marcos, former First Lady of the Philippines, brings the audience through her life from a beauty pageant into politics, her husband’s rise to power and her time as First Lady in the 1960s to the 1980s.

Beasts Clawing At Straws, a South Korean crime thriller, adapted from the 2011 Japanese novel of the same name, depicts everyone as rotten, the only difference is by how much. As the relationships between the eight characters in the film develops, events intensify and turn bloodier.

Produced by: Money FM's Bernard Lim & ST Lifestyle desk

Edited by: Bernard Lim & Penelope Lee

