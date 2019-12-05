Life Picks Podcast: How to catch DJs Tiesto and Don Diablo in Singapore

Life Picks Ep 61: Catch DJs Tiesto and Don Diablo at Sentosa's Legacy dance music fest and an epicurean market at MBS

12:26 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times highlights the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events you can catch in Singapore over the coming weeks.

This week, Money FM's Claressa Monteiro chats with ST journalist Anjali Raguraman, who shares with her, how juggernaut DJs like Tiesto and Don Diablo are set to headline Legacy, a new two-day dance music festival that will be held on Sentosa's Siloso Beach on Dec 6 and 7.

ST food critic Wong Ah Yoke also comes on the show to talk about the Epicurean Market at Marina Bay Sands happening on Dec 14 and 15. It's a culinary fair with various celebrity restaurants there setting up booths to sell signature dishes in bite sizes and conduct masterclasses.

There are also shops selling meats and vegetables, sakes, caviar and more.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro & ST Lifestyle desk

Edited by: Jon Silva & Penelope Lee

Follow Life Picks podcasts and rate us on:

