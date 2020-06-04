Life Picks Podcast: How children can create with art from home during Covid-19

Life Picks Ep 81: How children can create with art from home during Covid-19

13:23 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, find out about #StayHome lifestyle, entertainment and food choices during the Covid-19 period in Singapore now.

Host Ernest Luis chats with Ms Suenne Megan Tan, who is National Gallery Singapore's festival director and director of audience development and engagement.

National Gallery Singapore has launched its children's festival #SmallBigDreamersAtHome (June 1 - March 28 next year).

It is the second edition of the festival, which has gone online now during the Covid-19 pandemic, and is targeted at children aged six to 12, and their parents too.

Find out the aims, the initial reaction to the festival, and how children can engage with the interactive games at its microsite on National Gallery's website.

It is the first online festival here for children to play, learn and create with art.

More lifestyle #StayHome guides here at The Straits Times.

Produced by: Ernest Luis & ST Lifestyle desk

Edited by: Penelope Lee

Follow more Lifestyle Picks podcasts and rate us:

Spotify: http://str.sg/oeGc

Apple Podcasts: http://str.sg/oeXg

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/o8Gx

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg