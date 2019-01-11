ST Podcast: Is arthouse horror movie Suspiria good, or is it rubbish?

Let's Talk Movies Ep 3: Is arthouse horror movie Suspiria good, or is it rubbish?

9:29 mins

Synopsis: In this episode of Let's Talk Movies, film writer John Lui and arts writer Toh Wen Li have differing opinions on the film Suspiria, a 2018 remake of a 1977 work of horror.

Arts writer Toh loves the original Suspiria, directed by Dario Argento and released in 1977.

She loves its nightmarish quality and its take on the Snow White fairy tale. But she thinks the new version, directed by Luca Guadagnino and now showing in cinemas, is messy and far too long.

Lui, who likes the new version, finds out if he should change his mind.

Produced by: John Lui & Toh Wen Li

Subscribe, like and rate Let's Talk Movies on:

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

iTunes: http://str.sg/oBpS

Google podcasts:http://str.sg/oXeo

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg