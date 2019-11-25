Justin Timberlake, married to Jessica Biel, spotted holding hands with co-star Alisha Wainwright

Pop star Justin Timberlake has some explaining to do to his wife, actress Jessica Biel.

The Can't Stop The Feeling! singer was spotted by the media getting cosy with actress Alisha Wainwright), who is known for her roles in Netflix series Raising Dion (2019) and TV series Shadowhunters (2016 to 2019).

In photos and a video clip released by British tabloid The Sun on Sunday (Nov 24), Timberlake, 38, and Wainwright, 30, were seen hanging out at a bar in New Orleans, United States last Thursday night. They were reportedly taking a break during the filming of sports movie Palmer, where they played lovers.

Timberlake, who looked drunk in the video, was seen touching Wainwright's hip while she was smiling. He was also seen in the video holding her hand briefly while she stroked his knee.

Timberlake was also seen in the photos holding hands with Wainwright while she rested her hand on his thigh. He was not wearing his wedding ring in the photos.

However, insiders have dismissed speculations that Timberlake is cheating on Biel, as they told various entertainment outlets that the interactions between him and Wainwright were "completely innocent". One of the sources told E! News that "there is absolutely nothing going on between them", while Wainwright's representative said there was "no validity" to the speculation about her and Timberlake.

Timberlake and Biel, 37, have been married for seven years and they are considered one of the most loving couples in Hollywood.

Biel dressed up as Timberlake from his days at boyband NSync during a Halloween party in October, while her husband dressed as a huge microphone and wrote on Instagram that the Accidental Love (2015) actress admitted she did not know any NSync songs. The couple have a four-year-old son.