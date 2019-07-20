Hong Kong actor Simon Yam stabbed in abdomen at promotional event in China

Hong Kong actor Simon Yam was stabbed in the abdomen on Saturday (July 20) during a promotional event in the southern Chinese city of Zhongshan, local news outlets reported.

Yam, 64, was speaking on stage as a guest at the event when a man suddenly charged towards him, according to videos of the incident circulating online.

From clips uploaded shortly after the incident, the man can be seen taking a weapon out of his pocket before aiming it towards Yam.

He then lashes out at Yam repeatedly as the actor frantically tries to move away while clutching his abdomen.

Many people in the audience can also be heard reacting in shock.

According to the Sina Entertainment portal, a spokesman for the actor said that he remained conscious after the incident. His wound has also been treated.