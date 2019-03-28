New floral showcase at Gardens by the Bay to open in April

SINGAPORE - A new floral attraction is set to bloom at Gardens by the Bay on April 14.

The 1,500 sq m attraction, called Floral Fantasy, will showcase lush floral artistry and dynamic installations through four diverse garden landscapes, each showcasing a different concept.

One of the landscapes, called Dance, features 15,000 pastel blooms suspended upside down, forming a colourful canopy. There is also a kinetic installation from the ceiling featuring balls of baby's breath that bob up and down.

Other highlights at the attraction include waterfalls, a cavern with exotic South American orchids, and a vivarium with more than 30 brightly coloured, tiny poison dart frogs.

Speaking to The Straits Times about the challenges of putting together the new floral space, senior assistant director of gardens operations Melissa Tan said space was a constraint and the trees and plants chosen could not be taller than 6m.

"So, for example, we chose bonsai trees because they look quite whimsical with their beautiful and varied forms... but they're also the perfect size for the space," she said.

The attraction features more than 3,000 plants, with more than 150 species including unique and rare plants from countries such as Madagascar, Ecuador and Japan. These include the rare Darth Vader Begonia and the Fried Egg Tree, which has white flowers with yellow stamens that resemble eggs.

Related Story Japanese-inspired attraction opens as Gardens by the Bay pulls in more visitors

Floral Fantasy will also have a 4D multi-sensorial ride called Flight Of The Dragonfly. The ride, which was conceptualised by ST Engineering, allows visitors to experience the exhilarating journey of a dragonfly's flight path through Gardens by the Bay.

This latest attraction is part of Gardens by the Bay's expansion efforts to cater to rising visitor numbers. It welcomed its 50 millionth visitor in October last year since opening in 2012.

Floral Fantasy is part of the Gardens' 5,000 sq m Bayfront precinct, which is located just beside Bayfront MRT station and is a major entry point for visitors .

Other enhancements to the area include a community event space called Bayfront Pavilion, the waterfront Cafe Aster run by Far East Flora, and an additional visitor centre and ticketing hub.

"It's a more concise space compared to the Flower Dome but there's a pinch of fantasy here, like an enchanted forest. So I hope people can feel a little bit of that magic," said Ms Tan.

Floral Fantasy opens from 9am to 9pm daily, with standard tickets costing $20 for an adult and $12 for a child. Tickets for Singapore residents cost $12 (adult) and $8 (child).

More information is available at www.gardensbythebay.com.sg.