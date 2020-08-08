An avid traveller who works in the travel industry, Mr Seann Chua has come across numerous beautiful European homes with Victorian interiors during his trips.

"I find the wainscoting, wall beadings and cornices rather enchanting and wanted to have these in our home," he says.

However, his wife, Ms Sheryl Kang, had some initial reservations because she did not want their three-bedroom condominium unit in Paterson Road to look like an old-fashioned Victorian abode.

"I did some research and realised that we could go for a modern Victorian style, which is more subtle and classy," says the legal counsel with a media company.

Besides working with interior design consultant James Kong from Carpenters Design Group on the look of their apartment, the couple, who are in their 30s, also sourced most of the furniture and fittings themselves. They say: "We knew exactly what style and colour we were looking for to complement the modern Victorian theme, so we were very focused in our search."

Having established a modern Victorian theme with a black-and-white palette for the living and dining spaces, they looked for elements that fit into the scheme for the 1,459 sq ft apartment - starting with the wainscoting on white walls.

Besides picking a slimmer profile in keeping with a more modern look, their version is made from a special type of European foam instead of wood. The foam allows for a more seamless joint against the wall surface to minimise unsightly gaps.

Ms Kang says: "The wainscoting alone cost US$10,000 (S$13,700), but the results are beautiful."

The living room is sparsely furnished, but the lone Chesterfield sofa - the couple's favourite piece in the home - makes a bold statement with its hand-distressed Vagabond black leather. It was reinvented for the modern century by British furniture label Timothy Oulton, but retains the classical proportions.

The marble flooring in the living and dining areas was retained as well. But as the owners wanted a seamless transition into the dry kitchen, they tracked down the company which supplied the original marble for the development 14 years ago and bought the same marble to be used in the dry kitchen.

The old kitchen cabinets gave way to new ones clad in simple white laminate, with gold handles and knobs to adhere to the modern Victorian language.

The bar counter between the dining area and kitchen was replaced with full-height cabinets for additional storage. Suitcases are stowed in the lower cabinets and the shelves facing the dining area display photos of the couple's journey - from being newlyweds to parents of four-year-old Summer and two-year-old Scott.

In line with the couple's wishes, Mr Kong created a smart home where they can seamlessly operate the lights, blinds and other household appliances.

The couple, who moved in in March last year after a five-month, $100,000 renovation, say: "Our home reflects our modern lifestyle, aesthetics and preference for smart features. Most importantly, it is cosy and comfortable."

• This article first appeared in the June 2020 issue of Home & Decor, which is published by SPH Magazines.

• Get the August and latest issue of Home & Decor now at all newsstands or download the digital edition of Home & Decor from the App Store, Magzter or Google Play. Also, see more inspiring homes at www.homeanddecor.com.sg