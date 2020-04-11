Join the dark side

Typically, home owners of smaller apartments would opt for white and bright interiors to visually expand the space.

Ms Domenica Tan and Mr Goh Wei Hao, however, went for a darker palette for their 915 sq ft executive condominium in Yishun.

Ms Tan, an assistant manager in communications, says: "We wanted a contemporary style that could bridge my love of decorating with plants and printed fabric, with Wei Hao's extensive figurine collection. A clean design with darker shades of green and blue worked perfectly."

The couple, who are in their 20s, worked with Mr J.D. Tan from home-grown interior design company Fuse Concept and spent $45,000 on renovation and furnishings for the three-bedroom apartment.

After a five-week renovation, they moved in in October 2018.

The long foyer is clad in black and wood-like laminate. The darkening effect here serves two purposes - it creates a welcoming ambience when paired with warm lighting, as well as sets the scene for an open and sunlit living and dining area.

Dark colour-blocking throughout the rest of the home allows the colourful art and decor pieces to stand out.

The couple spent the most on storage. It includes a concealed shoe storage in the foyer, a full-height television console which comes with a niche for their Nespresso machine and a display cabinet in the study.

Mr Goh, an assistant superintendent (auxiliary police officer), counts more than 50 pieces of Star Wars and Batman collectible figurines among his prized possessions.

"For a small space to be comfortable, it should be clutter-free. Therefore, it is important to acknowledge the amount of items you have and want to fit in the home," says Ms Tan.

"Customised cabinetry can help conceal bulky items like ladders, stools and ironing boards. This leaves us space for decorating."

• This article first appeared in the February 2020 issue of Home & Decor, which is published by SPH Magazines.





• Get the April and latest issue of Home & Decor now at all newsstands or download the digital edition of Home & Decor from the App Store, Magzter or Google Play. Also, see more inspiring homes at www.homeanddecor.com.sg