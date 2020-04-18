Check out Courts' new e-catalogue for decor ideas

Courts' mid-season e-catalogue is full of new home decor ideas with living and dining deals as well as up to 70 per cent off IT and electronic products.

Browse through 16 pages of the latest furniture, bedding and electronic products from the comfort of your sofa, without leaving your home during the circuit breaker period.

The e-catalogue features Courts' latest lines of furniture such as the visually pleasing Penang and Theo sofa and dining sets, which are available for pre-orders online, as well as the new Becca sofa and Arian dining set.

Courts also has great deals for the upcoming Hari Raya season with free sofa customisation to express your unique style; discounts of 8 and 12 per cent on furniture with a minimum spending of $499 and $999 respectively; and free $1,000 grocery vouchers with a minimum spending on large home appliances.

While Courts' online site and deliveries are operational as usual, selected models are available only for pre-order.

Deliveries for these pre-orders will be made after the circuit breaker measures are lifted.

Installation and assembly for online orders will be carried out as usual with safe-distancing measures in place. Models such as Becca and Arian are available for sale now.

• For Courts' e-catalogue, go to bit.ly/COURTSFurn2020