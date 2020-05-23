Agility key to staying in the design game

"Isolation is a double-edged sword," says Felix Ng, founder of Singapore creative laboratory Anonymous.

Together with co-founder and business partner Germaine Chong, 35, who is key project management lead of the multidisciplinary consultancy, Ng believes that those who are in the business of creative output and who are artistic see opportunities in crises where others see only uncertainty.

"The solitude and movement restrictions have helped us to focus on our own projects and research, but it also takes away from the joy of connecting and collaborating with others," says Ng, 37, who has been helming Anonymous since its inception in 2005 and oversees design and strategy.

He says one of the biggest challenges of working from home and the movement restrictions is lack of space.

"So, we quickly adapted to using our Apple iPad Pro and iPhones to work from home.

"Because most of our work is regional and requires us to travel most of the year, having a powerful, mobile workhorse tablet like the Apple iPad Pro makes it a lot more convenient to travel light on business trips."

Ng says one of the likely outcomes from the pandemic will be how people design their work processes.

"We'll see more companies and individuals investing in equipment and tools that allow them to work remotely and collaborate easily with one another online."

One of the firm's most high-profile projects is the annual A Design Film Festival - established in 2010 - the first film festival in the world dedicated to design and its subculture. It has been disrupted as a result of Covid-19.

Ng says: "I'm not concerned about the delay as we're quite busy preparing for this edition, which will also mark the 10th anniversary of A Design Film Festival.

"We have moved the Singapore iteration of the festival to January next year and it will include the Asian premiere of a documentary on fashion designer Martin Margiela."