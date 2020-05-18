Get creative again as ST colouring challenge returns

Unleash your artistic side again with The Straits Times (ST) In This Together Daily Colouring Challenge, starting today.

For a chance to win a $500 cash prize, look out for one drawing in the Life section every day till Sunday and colour it in.

The contest is sponsored by life insurance company Prudential, following the enthusiastic response to last month's #STayhome #STaysafe challenge.

For this daily challenge, each artwork has its own deadline, which is at 1pm two days from its release. They will be judged individually.

Ten winners will be chosen for each page and all 70 winners will be announced together in The Sunday Times on May 31.

You can join the challenge as many times as you like, but will be able to win only once.

Participants are reminded to be as creative as possible, as the judges will be looking for creativity, composition and attention to detail.

In the previous challenge, for instance, a variety of mediums were used, including markers, crayons, acrylic paint and even black lead pencils.

The five winning entries out of almost 4,000 included one in black and white and another featuring materials such as glitter, buttons and fabric.

Digital colouring is not allowed, but you can print the drawing from the e-paper if you do not have the actual newsprint page.

The contest is open to all ages and nationalities, and can be completed individually or as a family.

As per the "In This Together" theme, ST artists have illustrated scenes of people supporting one another amid the outbreak.

These include a family tucking into a meal together via video call, food delivery drivers and cleaners working tirelessly, and even a fierce galactic battle against coronavirus particles.

Prudential Singapore's chief customer officer Goh Theng Kiat says the company was heartened by how well received the first challenge was.

"We look forward to bringing more joy, spurring greater creativity and creating new family bonding opportunities for everyone in Singapore as we stay home and do our part in the fight against Covid-19," he adds.

Mr Peter Williams, visual and art editor of Singapore Press Holdings' English/Malay/Tamil Media Group, says: "Singapore really showed its artistic mettle the last time, and we're looking forward to another visual treat.

"It's just as exciting creating these illustrations as seeing how our readers decide to interpret them and bring them to life."

Mrs Melanie Ralph, who entered the contest previously, says she and her eight-year-old daughter Rosie loved "every element" of it.

"Rosie would run to the post box every morning, excited to see what the picture was for that day. Besides spending time together colouring, we enjoyed the anticipation of finding out if we had won - we didn't, but that didn't even matter," says the 43-year-old, who works as a presenter at media company Thomson Reuters.

She adds: "We can't wait for the next competition, and it will be a fond memory for us after this strange period of circuit breaker ends."