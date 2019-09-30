Forever 21 files for bankruptcy: Staff at fashion chain's only store in Singapore say it is not closing

SINGAPORE - It appeared business as usual on Monday (Sept 30) at Forever 21's only remaining store here, at 313 @ Somerset, even after the global fashion retailer announced that it has filed for bankruptcy.

When The Straits Times visited the two-storey store at 6.30pm on Monday, there were around 25 shoppers, mostly teens and tourists.

Most shoppers ST talked to were unaware that the American retailer had filed for bankruptcy.

Polytechnic student Puah Pohsim, 17, said: "I come here once a month but I don't think I'll be sad if the shop closes down."

Staff interviewed were aware of the news but said that the Singapore store is not closing.

Full-timer Siti Nur Ardila Mohamad, 21, said: "When the news about the bankruptcy first came out, we were worried so we went to ask management and they told us the store won't be affected." She has been working at the store for six months.

Part-time staff Karla Canaveral, 17, who has been working at the store for 10 months, said: "Every day, a few customers will ask us when is our last day or whether we are closing."

She added that the store has hired at least five new sales staff members in recent months.

The store's supervisor Laura, who declined to give her full name, said they had two years left on the lease so closure is not in the books.

ST has sent queries to the Sharaf Group, based in the United Arab Emirates, which is licensed to run the Forever 21 store here.

When asked, Landlease, which runs 313 @ Somerset, said it has not been notified of any change to the lease for the Forever 21 store at the mall.

"Forever 21 is trading well and has been a tenant at 313 @ Somerset since 2009 when the mall commenced operations. They have been a good tenant that makes prompt settlements. We have not been notified of any change to their lease," said a 313 @ Somerset spokesman.

She added that the mall is almost fully occupied with an occupancy rate of 99.6 per cent as at June 30 this year.

"For the Forever 21 space, existing and new international and local tenants, including new-to-market entrants, have expressed interest in renting their space at 313 @ Somerset," she said, adding that there has been interest in the space all along.

Retailers at 313 @ Somerset include global fashion brands such as Zara and Cotton On, and home-grown ones like Love, Bonito.

In Singapore, there used to be four Forever 21 stores, at 313 @ Somerset, Kallang Wave Mall, VivoCity and one right above Orchard MRT station.