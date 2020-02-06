What's on Shake Shack's Neil menu

The second outlet of New York's famed burger chain Shake Shack opens at 89 Neil Road tomorrow.

Its menu debuts the brand's Chick'n Shack ($9.20) - which features a chicken breast slow-cooked in a creamy buttermilk marinade and fried. It is topped with shredded lettuce, pickles and buttermilk herb mayonnaise.

The burger - first launched in 2016 in the United States - is available exclusively at the Neil Road outlet from tomorrow to Sunday. It will then be available at both the Neil Road and Jewel Changi Airport outlets from Monday.

Two new frozen custard concretes (from $7.50) remain exclusive to the Neil Road outlet. Eye of the Tiger - a nod to its location, which used to be the former Eng Aun Tong factory that produced the medicated ointment Tiger Balm - is vanilla custard blended with lychee, raspberry and shortbread, and topped with lime zest.

The other option - Open Sesame - is vanilla custard blended with black sesame paste and brownies from local bakery Plain Vanilla. It is topped with black sesame seeds and gold-dusted chocolate.

The brand's iconic burgers, Shack-cago Dog and fries, along with milkshakes and ShackMeister Ale, are all part of the menu at Neil Road.

The 138-seat restaurant - in the standalone building dating back to 1924 - includes design elements such as Peranakan-style tiles, old-school shutters and doors and rattan ceiling fans.

The 450 sq m space also has a merchandise section, with exclusive offerings that include a tote bag ($18) made in collaboration with local artist Samantha Lo and an EZ-Link charm ($16.90).



The Chick’n Shack ($9.20) is available exclusively at the Neil Road outlet from tomorrow to Sunday. PHOTO: SHAKE SHACK



Lo, 33, also painted a 131/2m by 81/2m mural on the building's facade in 10 days. It takes inspiration from the neighbourhood with Chinese symbols such as the qilin (an auspicious mythical creature), Malay roof eaves and Peranakan tiles.

She says: "The mural brings together something old and new, East and West. It symbolises everyone coming together to form a community."

The first Shake Shack opened in April last year at Jewel Changi Airport.

Its entrance into Singapore is with South Korea-based global food company SPC Group, which operates the Paris Baguette bakery chain.

Shake Shack first opened in 2004 in New York's Madison Square Park. It has more than 275 locations in the US and more than 90 international locations.

• Shake Shack at 89 Neil Road opens tomorrow from 7.30pm to midnight. Thereafter, it opens from 11am to 10pm (Sundays to Thursdays) and 11am to midnight (Fridays and Saturdays).