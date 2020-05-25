Ultra-crispy fried chicken

I have been catching up on K-dramas to while away the evenings, which has left me with a huge craving for fried chicken.

If you have watched Crash Landing On You (2019 to 2020) on Netflix, you will understand what I'm talking about.

I had also been meaning to check out Mom's Touch, a popular fast-food chain from South Korea brought here last year by the No Signboard Group, with the first outlet at Paya Lebar Quarter.

Its fried chicken comes in big pieces and looks like those from American fried chicken chains. But take a bite and you will taste the difference.

While not as aromatic with herbs and spices as some, the batter is ultra-crispy - even after travelling to my home.

The pieces of thigh and drumstick are the best, with juicy and tender meat under that crisp skin. The rest tend to be less moist.

You can order the Mom's Fried Chicken as a single piece ($3.80), nine pieces ($29) or 12 pieces ($37.80) or in combo meals with drinks and fries ($10.10 and $13.90).

If you prefer stronger flavours, Mom's Spicy Sauce Chicken ($4 for one, $29.90 for nine and $39 for 12) will whet your appetite further.

The chicken is coated in a sticky sweet and spicy sauce, but it does not make the skin go limp.

I ordered only one piece and got a chunk of breast, which is my least favourite cut. It was not too dry and the sauce saved it from being bland, but I'm sure I would have enjoyed a piece of thigh a lot more.

The fried chicken is also available as burgers.

MOM’S TOUCH

The Mom's Spicy Thigh Burger ($6.50) is good, with a piece of boneless meat tucked in a bun with pickles, onions and lots of lettuce. The sweet and spicy sauce is spread liberally on the bun.

Each bite gives a different experience. You could taste just the crispy chicken or get it with the sauce, vegetables or pickles, or a combination of everything.

So your palate never gets bored, which is great.