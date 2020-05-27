Tomahawk steak enough for four

If you are a family of meat lovers, the Tomahawk Steak ($89.90) from StuffedWingLab is a deal that is hard to resist. I've never had one before that cost less than $120.

Weighing in at 1.2kg, the bone-in hunk of beef is enough to feed at least four adults - and the dog gets to enjoy the bone afterwards.

No dog? Save it for the stockpot then.

What I like about a tomahawk is that it has a good meat-to-fat ratio and the cut is thick, so it stays really juicy. And this Australian grass-fed beef has great flavour too.

If you cannot finish everything in one sitting, the leftovers are good for beef sandwiches. Or slice the meat straight from the refrigerator and put it on noodles before ladling hot soup over. The heat melts the fat without overcooking the beef, which stays tender and juicy.

Single eaters can opt for the more manageable Premium Australian Ribeye Steak ($18.90), which is a great price too. Or check out the Fish And Chips ($11.90), which boasts tasty fish fillets coated in a slightly crisp batter, accompanied by tartar sauce.

The eatery's namesake stuffed wings come in two versions - Cheesy StuffedWings ($10.90) and Smoky BBQ Boneless Wings ($9.90).

I tried the latter, which was plump with minced meat. Flavour-wise, you taste mainly BBQ sauce. I'll be more adventurous and get the cheese version the next time.

I also had some chicken satay ($9.90 for 10 sticks). They were average and did not stand out enough to make an impression.

Save your money for the steaks and fish and chips. You get a lot more bang for your buck.