Three-Michelin-starred French chef Joel Robuchon dies, aged 73

PARIS (REUTERS) - French chef Joel Robuchon, who owned and ran gourmet restaurants in three continents, including several awarded three Michelin stars, died on Monday (Aug 6) in Geneva at the age of 73, his staff said.

Named the "chef of the century" by the Gault et Millau cooking guide in 1990, Robuchon, known for his mashed potatoes, among many other dishes, owned restaurants in cities including Paris, Monaco, Hong Kong, Las Vegas, Tokyo and Bangkok.

French daily Le Figaro said he died of cancer.