(CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A Man Han Quan Xi, or Complete Manchu-Han Banquet, made completely of exquisitely carved jade was displayed in Kunming, in China's Yunnan province.

Fish head with diced chilli peppers, braised pork, steamed lobsters and dumplings made of stones, all household dishes in China, were tantalising enough to stimulate the appetite of visitors. Sculpture master Zou Wantong spent more than a decade to create this set of carved artwork.