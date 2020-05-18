Stay in, stay strong and eat well with OCBC

Just as working from home and getting exercise indoors have become the new normal during the circuit breaker period, ordering in from F&B outlets and restaurants has also become part of our new routines as we stay safe at home.

But these new habits can be expensive. With your OCBC Credit/Debit card, you can feast on a spread from your favourite restaurants – and still enjoy great savings.

The bank’s selection of over 60 one-for-one specials and sweet dining discounts of up to 40 per cent will have you spoilt for choice, no matter where you live. Here are some top picks from across the island.

NORTH

Dig into affordable Western fare by Collin’s



From grilled meats to pastas, Collin’s offers affordable quality Western dishes served in generous portions. PHOTO: COLLIN’S



This humble coffee shop stall turned food chain continues to serve up wallet-friendly Western cuisine that doesn’t discount on quality or flavour. You can’t go wrong with the Signature Roasted BBQ Pork Ribs ½ Slab or Signature Chicken Chop. Feeling extra famished after long hours in front of the screen? The Collin’s Mixed Grill features pork bratwurst, chicken chop and pork chop with an array of sides that will satisfy your hunger. It is great for sharing, too.

From now till May 31, 2020, enjoy 15 per cent off your total bill when you opt for takeaway from any Collin’s outlet.

SOUTH

Get your ramen fix from Torasho



Try Torasho’s signature tsukemen, which comes in three variations. PHOTO: TORASHO



While Torasho might tempt you with their classic bowl of Tonkotsu ramen or the luxurious Lobster dry ramen, what you should really try is one of its dipping-style ramens, known as tsukemen, which comes with a broth that the restaurant prides itself on. The signature dish comes in three rich-tasting variations: Tsukemen “Singapore Best”, Uni & Chashu and Uni & Ikura.

Enjoy one-for-one ramen at Torasho from now till June 30, 2020.

EAST

Recharge with nourishing soups from Dian Xiao Er



Warm up your tummies with nourishing double-boiled soups from Dian Xiao Er. PHOTO: DIAN XIAO ER



Eating well is important to health, especially during this period. Besides including lots of fruits and vegetables into your diet, drinking nourishing soups are a good way to care for your body. Warm up your tummies with Dian Xiao Er’s doubled boiled soups, such as the Double-Boiled Wintermelon with Conpoy and Double-Boiled Black Chicken Soup, which are both certified as healthier choices by the Health Promotion Board.

From now till June 15, 2020, enjoy one-for-one soup from Dian Xiao Er for lunch and dinner on weekdays.

WEST

Throw a dinner party at home with Harry’s

Celebrating a loved one’s birthday? Save the kitchen clean-up and order in from Harry’s. Choose from their selection of sharing platters, such as the Carnivore, which will feed up to a party of four nicely. Throw in a flatbread pizza or two, a serving of Harry’s Signature Wings, a bottle of wine and your dinner party is good to go.

From now till June 1, 2020, get 20 per cent off food items at Harry’s.

CENTRAL

Bite into crispy tempura from Tenjin



Get your tendon fix from Tenjin when cravings strike. PHOTO: TENJIN



For tempura lovers seeking a satisfying bowl of tendon, get your fix from Tenjin. This Japanese restaurant under the Les Amis Group specialises in serving up bowls of tendon, where ingredients such as vegetables and seafood are battered and deep fried. Take your pick from a basic vegetable bowl to a premium bowl of battered crab leg, eel, prawn, fish and more.

Enjoy one-for-one set from Tenjin from now till June 30, 2020.

ISLANDWIDE

Savour comforting Chinese dishes from Peach Garden



Peach Garden’s a la carte takeaway menu comprises a wide selection of its most popular dishes. PHOTO: PEACH GARDEN



At Peach Garden, diners have been returning to the Cantonese restaurant for years thanks to the traditional and wholesome flavours of its signature dishes. Now you can enjoy from the comfort of your home the restaurant’s mouthwatering takeaway menu: a wide selection of roasted meats, seafood dishes, dim sum, appetisers, chilled desserts and more.

Get 40 per cent off orders from the a la carte takeaway menu from now till June 15, 2020.

Sink your teeth into juicy burgers from HANS IM GLÜCK



Tuck into delectable burgers from HANS IM GLÜCK. PHOTO: HANS IM GLÜCK



While we can’t sit among the birch trees and enjoy the forest-like vibes of this German burger grill and bar just yet, we can still sink our teeth into their signature burgers – at home. Besides juicy beef burgers and grilled chicken breast options, HANS IM GLÜCK also offers a good selection of vegan and vegetarian burgers that come with the same signature sauce.

Enjoy $10 off your order at HANS IM GLÜCK with a minimum spend of $50 from now till May 31, 2020.

Treat yourselves to a zichar feast from New Ubin Seafood

Besides its well-loved beef and fried rice, this local zichar restaurant will satisfy your cravings for har cheong kai, oyster omelette and claypot beancurd. Their set menus, which cater to two to three people, as well as larger families of seven to 10 are perfect fuss-free options for households of different sizes.

From now till May 31, 2020, enjoy a 15-per-cent discount at New Ubin Seafood for both lunch and dinner via self-collection or delivery.

Fuel up on healthy bowls from Grain



Eating clean is easy with tasty grain bowls from Grain. PHOTO: GRAIN



While it is easy to order junk food every day, make a conscious effort to inject some healthier meals into your diet such as grain bowls from Grain. You can either build your own Balanced meal comprising your choice of base, protein, vegetables, toppings and dressing, or choose from their selection of bowls such as Basil Thunder Tea Rice or Hot Torched Sous Vide Salmon.

Enjoy $5 off your first five orders with a minimum spend of $15 when you use the promo code 5OFFOCBC or get $10 off your first five orders with a minimum spend of $30 when you use the promo code 10OFFOCBC. These promotions are valid till Aug 31, 2020.

