Smooth Hong Kong congee with plenty of meatballs

There are some dishes that simply do not travel well.

Deep-fried items are a good example, as they lose their crispiness due to the condensation inside the containers.

Braises and stews fare better, and are easy to reheat in a microwave oven or on the stove.

That is one of the reasons I ordered the Homemade Pork Meatballs Congee ($11.54) and Beef Brisket ($21.19) from Mui Kee the moment I found out it was available for delivery islandwide.

Another push factor was that getting them brought to my doorstep is much less stressful than dining at the eatery in Shaw Centre.

The popular Hong Kong congee expert was brought in by the Les Amis Group.

At mealtimes, there is often a queue for a seat in the cramped dining room. I have also had to share a table once.

I am a fan of the congee here, which is tasty and super smooth. And the pork balls are excellent, with the meat chopped into a paste which is then shaped into succulent spheres.

The congee is not cheap, but there are a good number of meatballs in it.

The beef brisket is even more expensive and, at first, the contents of the paper bowl seem quite meagre.

Tar Pau Nation What to order in In this daily series, Senior Food Correspondent Wong Ah Yoke digs into delivery options and rates them for you

But digging into it, I find enough pieces of beef and tendon to satisfy.

The meat used is taken from between the ribs, which is the best for this dish. It is held together by a ligament which is chewier than the tender meat, giving it a more varied texture.

To meet the minimum order of $40, I also order the Drunken Chicken In Shaoxing Wine ($11.77).

The chilled dish does not suffer from the journey either.

HOW TO ORDER muikee.oddle.me; minimum order of $40 DELIVERY CHARGE $10, free for orders of $80 and above RATING: 4/5

The firm pieces of thigh meat are infused with alcohol, with a touch of sweetness from wolfberries. And they go perfectly with the congee.