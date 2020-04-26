Recipes for iconic treats

If you are missing McDonald's signature McMuffin or Ikea's iconic meatballs, your cravings can still be satisfied at home.

The American fast-food chain and Swedish furniture giant are just two of the growing number of companies that have released recipes for their popular treats, which fans can whip up in the comfort of their kitchens.

Get your fix with these four recipes.

IKEA’S MEATBALLS

The furniture retailer released the recipe for its signature meatballs on Twitter last Tuesday.

The meatballs were the brainchild of a former Ikea store manager Soren Hullberg, who was tasked by Ikea’s founder Ingvar Kamprad to come up with a brief menu for customers who got hungry while browsing the retailer’s massive warehouses.

Since then, the dish has become the brand’s signature dish and Ikea reportedly sells 150 million meatballs a year globally.

INGREDIENTS

For the meatballs

500g beef mince

250g pork mince

1 onion finely chopped

1 clove of garlic (crushed or minced)

100g breadcrumbs

1 egg

5 Tbs whole milk

Salt and pepper to taste

Dash of oil

For the cream sauce

40g butter

40g plain flour

150ml vegetable stock

150ml beef stock

150ml thick double cream

2 tsp soya sauce

1 tsp Dijon mustard

METHOD

To make the meatballs

1. Combine the beef and pork mince and mix thoroughly to break up any lumps. Add finely chopped onion, garlic, breadcrumbs, egg and mix. Add milk and season well with salt and pepper. 2. Shape mixture into small, round balls. Place on a clean plate, cover and store in the fridge for two hours (to help them hold their shape while cooking). 3. In a frying pan, heat oil over medium heat. When hot, gently add the meatballs and brown on all sides. 4. When browned, place the meatballs in an ovenproof dish and cover. Place in a hot oven (180 deg C conventional or 160 deg C fan) and cook for 30 minutes.

To make the cream sauce

1. In a frying pan, melt 40g of butter. Whisk in 40g of plain flour and stir for two minutes.

2. Add 150ml of vegetable stock and 150ml of beef stock and continue to stir. Add 150ml of double cream, 2 tsp of soya sauce and 1 tsp of Dijon mustard. Bring to a simmer and allow the sauce to thicken. Continue to stir.

3. Serve with your favourite potatoes – either creamy mash or mini boiled ones.

Serves four

NANDO’S RICE BOWL

South African restaurant chain Nando’s is known for its Peri-Peri sauce, which comes in a variety of flavour profiles and spice levels – from the extra mild Lemon And Herb Peri-Peri sauce to the extremely spicy Extra Extra Hot Peri-Peri sauce.

The sauces are used in many of the restaurant’s dishes. Nando’s recipe for a Peri-Peri sauce infused rice bowl has been on Twitter since March 31.

INGREDIENTS

For the rice bowl

1 cup long grain rice

2 Tbs sesame oil and 1 Tbs vegetable oil mixed

1 courgette, grated

1 carrot, grated

80g spinach

2 Tbs vinegar

2 large eggs

150g cooked shredded chicken

For the dressing

50ml Peri-Peri sauce (flavour of your choosing)

10ml soya sauce

1 Tbs sesame seeds

1 Tbs brown sugar

METHOD

1. Cook rice as directed on the packet. In a separate frying pan, heat the mixed oil. Separately stir-fry all vegetables until slightly soft, for about five minutes.

2. Bring a pot of water to boil, add a splash of vinegar, whisk to get a whirl pool, crack in the eggs and cook for three minutes. Drain.

3. Meanwhile, heat a pan and add Peri-Peri sauce, soya sauce, sesame seeds and brown sugar. Once the sugar is dissolved, add the chicken until cooked through.

4. Place the cooked rice in a bowl, top with the stir-fried vegetables, chicken mix and poached egg.

Serves one

MCDONALD’S SAUSAGE MCMUFFIN WITH EGG

American franchisee Herb Peterson created the McMuffin – a fast-food version of Eggs Benedict – in the early 1970s. It went on to become a staple of McDonald’s breakfast menu.

The fast-food chain in the United Kingdom posted the recipe of its sausage and egg McMuffin on Twitter on April 4. It takes just five steps to put together the breakfast sandwich.

INGREDIENTS

1 English muffin 75g sausage meat Pinch of salt and pepper A little oil 2 eggs 1 American cheese slice

METHOD

1. Toast the English muffin till golden brown. 2. Season the sausage meat with a pinch of salt and pepper, then shape into balls. Flatten into patty shapes and cook under a pre-heated grill for six to seven minutes on each side (or as per instructions on packaging). 3. Brush the inside of a metal ring with a little oil and place in a small frying pan. Pour in just enough water to cover the base, then bring to a boil. 4. Crack the eggs into the ring, cover the pan and cook for two to three minutes. 5. Assemble the McMuffin by layering the patty and egg on top of a slice of cheese.

Makes one McMuffin

DOUBLETREE BY HILTON COOKIES

American hotel chain DoubleTree by Hilton says its beloved chocolate chip cookies have a huge fan following and more than 30 million cookies are consumed annually. Now, the secret recipe behind the baked treat has been unveiled.

While copycat recipes have been shared for years, those who follow this recipe will get an authentic taste of the famous cookies.

INGREDIENTS

227g butter, softened (2 sticks)

111g granulated sugar

96g light brown sugar

2 large eggs

1 1/4 tsp vanilla extract

1/4 tsp freshly squeezed lemon juice

288g flour

64g rolled oats

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp salt

Pinch of cinnamon

341g Nestle Toll House semi-sweet chocolate morsels

224g chopped walnuts

METHOD

1. Cream butter, sugar and brown sugar in the bowl of a stand mixer on medium speed for about two minutes.

2. Add eggs, vanilla and lemon juice, blending with the mixer on low speed for 30 seconds, then medium speed for about two minutes – or until light and fluffy, scraping down the bowl.

3. With the mixer on low speed, add flour, oats, baking soda, salt and cinnamon, blending for about 45 seconds. Do not overmix.

4. Remove the bowl from the mixer and stir in the chocolate chips and walnuts.

5. Portion the dough with a scoop (about 3 Tbs) onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper about 5cm apart.

6. Preheat the oven to 150 deg C. Bake for 20 to 23 minutes, or until the edges are golden brown and the centre is still soft.

7. Remove from the oven and cool on a baking sheet for about one hour.

Makes 26 cookies