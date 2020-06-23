Patisserie Antoinette by chef Pang Kok Keong closing down on June 30

SINGAPORE - French patisserie Antoinette is closing down at the end of this month, announced a Facebook post on its page on June 23.

The Millenia Walk outlet, which opened in September last year, had been shuttered since April when the circuit breaker started. And the original shop in Penhas Road, which opened in 2011, will be closed when its lease runs out this month.

Chef-owner Pang Kok Keong, 45, decided to give up the business because of the levy charged by the Urban Redevelopment Authority for the use of the shophouse unit. He told The Straits Times: "It was increasing to a point that we can no longer sustain."

It was also impossible to continue the Millenia Walk outlet as the food was prepared at the Penhas Road kitchen.

The chef said he made the decision to close the business a few weeks ago. With the poor economic outlook due to the Covid-19 pandemic, he said "it had become more difficult to find a solution".

He used to work in the pastry department of five-star hotels such as Hilton Singapore and ran restaurant group Les Amis' Canele Patisserie Chocolaterie chain for seven years until he left to start his own shops.

Antoinette was known for its beautifully crafted classic French pastries as well as trendy creations such as Earl Grey castella cake and salted egg yolk croissant. The Penhas store also featured a restaurant with French bistro dishes.

The chef said he is planning to open a casual noodle stall called Pang's Hakka Noodles in a food court at the end of July. Besides the signature noodles, which are topped with minced pork, it will also sell Hakka yong tow foo and fried chicken wings.

He will not be cooking at the stall though, but will look for someone to run it for him.

Pang is not giving up a career in baking though. He would not say what his plans are but said they will definitely include a new patisserie.