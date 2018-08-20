New York's pop-up Candytopia is 'sensory overload'

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - New York's pop-up Candytopia delights candy fans with colourful and dreamy displays of all thing sweet.

"Candytopia is sensory overload," said the museum's curator Jackie Sorkin. "So when you come in I want touch, taste, sound, sight, I want you to feel almost like, 'What is this?!' And then the candy on top of it. You're going to have a sugar high. So yeah, it's really, it's taking us back to the fact that we're all kids at heart."

Ms Sorkin was inspired by Willy Wonka and his magical sugar-filled factory.

"It was really just an amazing story that really spoke to me as a child," she said.

"I loved candy, I love sweets, chocolate, sugar, made me crazy. But I also love the message of the movie. You know, the message is a little deeper. It's really about, dream big. You have big ideas. Never give up. One day you find your golden ticket. One day you get your shot in life right? And one day you might end up with the big candy factory and it happens."

Candytopia has more than a dozen Instagrammable rooms filled with kids diving into a pool filled with fake marshmallows, artwork made entirely out of candy, rainbow colored confetti and candy for the taking.

The exhibit, which started in Los Angeles last year, is open through Nov 15.