New York's famous Luke's Lobster to open outlet at Shaw House

SINGAPORE - Sink your teeth into chunks of Maine lobster when New York's famed Luke's Lobster opens next Wednesday (Sept 23) at Shaw House's Isetan Scotts.

The grilled and buttered lobster roll remains the star item, and - at $25.50 - is priced slightly below Burger & Lobster's version, which costs $28.

You can also go for the sweet crab roll ($23.50), and shrimp roll ($21.50). All rolls are drizzled with melted butter and dusted with the brand's "secret seasoning" made with a blend of herbs.

Or have the best of all three with the Luke's Trio ($33.50), where you can get half of each roll.

Complete the meal with clam chowder ($11.50) or lobster bisque ($12.90), along with house-made lemonade ($6.50), iced teas and beer.

More dishes will be added to the menu, including a grilled cheese sandwich filled with either lobster or crab.

To minimise queues at the 23-seat outlet, now down to 17 seats due to safe distancing, you can pre-order online for takeaway from Sept 17.

Luke's Lobster is brought in by lifestyle company Caerus Holding, best known for engineering the debut of New York's famous cake boutique, Lady M, here in 2013.

Just two months ago, Caerus Holding brought in Danish confectionery brand Leckerbaer, located in a neighbouring unit to Luke's Lobster.

Founded in 2009, Luke's Lobster has 22 food trucks and restaurants across America and 10 outlets in Japan. Its opening in Singapore marks its foray into South-east Asia.

- Luke's Lobster at 01-K4 Isetan Scotts, Shaw House, 350 Orchard Road, opens on Sept 23 at 1pm. It opens from 10am to 9pm daily, from Sept 24 onwards. Pre-orders for takeaway start at noon on Sept 17 at its website.