Min Jiang at one-north relocates to Dempsey Hill

SINGAPORE - After 12 years at Rochester Park, Chinese restaurant Min Jiang at One-North has relocated to the equally lush Dempsey Hill.

The 5,000 sq ft restaurant opens April 23 and its move is in line with the redevelopment of Rochester Park, off North Buona Vista Road.

Min Jiang at One-North opened in Rochester Park in 2006 in a two-storey black and white colonial bungalow, and was known for its Sichuan and Cantonese cuisine. Its last day of operations was March 31.

Its sister outlet at Goodwood Park Hotel, the first under the Min Jiang brand, opened in 1982. There is also a third Min Jiang restaurant in London, which opened in 2008 at the Royal Garden Hotel - also owned and operated by Goodwood Park Hotel. Min Jiang refers to the Min River in China.

Ms Shirleen Lu, 35, marketing communications manager of Goodwood Park Hotel, says: "The relocation to a new and bigger premise within a bustling lifestyle enclave aims to deliver an elevated dining experience and reinforces Min Jiang's standing as one of Singapore's most established and celebrated Chinese restaurant brands."

Min Jiang at Dempsey seats 158 diners and includes three private rooms, a chic eight-seat bar and a 20-seat alfresco dining veranda.

Designed by acclaimed Argentinian architect Ernesto Bedmar - who also designed the One-North outlet - the beautiful space has hues of gold and green reflected in the tiled walls and mosaic flooring as well as staff uniforms. In a nod to its natural surroundings, it also incorporates wood and rattan in its timbre trellis ceiling and panelled walls.

Ipoh-born master chef Goh Chee Kong, 46, continues to helm the kitchen. He has spent 17 years with the brand, with 12 years at the One-North branch.

New items on the menu include intricately crafted dim sum such as steamed "goldfish" prawn dumpling in a delicate egg white sauce ($4.80) as well as the deluxe dim sum platter's ($38) steamed blue pea truffle vegetable dumpling.

Nostalgic dishes highlighting old recipes also make their debut on the menu. The Heritage Treasures Platter ($88 for four people) includes crisp-fried Teochew-style shrimp roll and deep-fried crabmeat with chicken liver and salted egg yolk.

Not commonly seen in Chinese restaurantsis the Korean turbot served two ways (seasonal price) - deep-fried with minced garlic, almond flakes and bread crumbs; and stir-fried with seasonal vegetables, honshimeiji mushrooms and truffle oil.

Signatures also return, such as the Legendary Wood-fired Beijing Duck ($108 for whole duck).

On how the established brand stays relevant in the dining scene, Ms Lu says: "The team is constantly in touch with food trends and regularly curates new menus for special occasions or to highlight seasonal produce."

Min Jiang at 7A/B Dempsey Road opens April 23, from 11.30am to 2.30pm, 6.30 to 10.30pm daily. For more information, call 6774-0122 or e-mail mjdempsey@goodwoodparkhotel.com