Lotte snacks endorsed by Blackpink's Jennie sell out in two hours

SEOUL - Selling out snacks is a piece of cake when you have the star power of Blackpink's Jennie behind you.

Yesterday, Korean confectionery company Lotte Confectionery announced that Blackpink's Jennie would be the new endorser for their "Air-Baked" snacks.

According to South Korean pop culture news outlet, Koreaboo, the products flew off the shelves, both on e-commerce sites, as well as brick-and-mortar shops in just two hours. The now-elusive "Air Baked" snacks are a new line of low-fat potato and vegetable chips.

Only a few promotional photos and videos have been released so far but netizens are bowled over by Jennie's beauty. One commented, "She's so beautiful!"

Others have expressed their support for the products, with one fan proclaiming: "I'm going to buy them all!"

Lotte Confectionery said it chose Jennie to grab the attention of their target audience - women in their 20s and 30s.

