Local patisserie Antoinette to close

Local French patisserie Antoinette is closing down at the end of this month, it announced in a Facebook post yesterday.

The Millenia Walk outlet, which opened in September last year, had been shuttered since the start of the circuit breaker period in April.

The original shop in Penhas Road, which opened in 2011, will be closed when its lease runs out this month.

Chef-owner Pang Kok Keong, 45, decided to give up the business because of the levy charged by the Urban Redevelopment Authority for the use of the shophouse unit.

He told The Straits Times: "It was increasing to a point that we could no longer sustain ourselves."

It was also impossible to continue operations at the Millenia Walk outlet as the food was prepared centrally at the Penhas Road kitchen.

The chef said he had made the decision to close the business a few weeks ago.

With the poor economic outlook due to the coronavirus pandemic, he said "it had become more difficult to find a solution".

Pang, who used to work in the pastry departments of five-star hotels such as Hilton Singapore, ran restaurant group Les Amis' Canele Patisserie Chocolaterie chain for seven years before leaving to start his own shops.

Antoinette was known for its beautifully crafted classic French pastries, as well as trendy creations such as Earl Grey castella cake and salted egg yolk croissant. The Penhas store also featured a restaurant with French bistro dishes.

Pang is planning to open a casual noodle stall called Pang's Hakka Noodles in a foodcourt at the end of next month. Besides the signature noodles, which are topped with minced pork, the stall will also sell Hakka yong tau foo and fried chicken wings.

Pang will not be cooking at the stall, but will look for someone to run it for him.

He is not giving up a career in baking, though. While he would not reveal his plans, he said they will definitely include a new patisserie.