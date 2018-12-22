Last-minute Christmas takeaways

SINGAPORE - Don't panic if you have left it till the last minute to plan your Christmas or New Year party menu. There are still eateries and alcohol retailers taking orders for the festive period - whether you need savoury dishes, sweet treats or booze.

SAVOURY DISHES

Pezzo Pizza



Hainanese Chicken Rice Pizza. PHOTO: PEZZO



What: Spice up your party with new flavours from homegrown pizza chain Pezzo. The Hainanese Chicken Rice Pizza (available till Dec 31) is made up of chicken rice, roasted chicken, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, chilli sauce and melted mozzarella cheese; while the Satay Sedap Pizza has chicken satay, red onions and cucumber with peanut satay sauce. Don't miss the Santa's Surprise Pizza! with a mozzarella-stuffed pizza crust, chicken ham, pineapple and pine nuts. The pizzas are $5.90 a slice, or $29.90 for a pan.

Where: All Pezzo Pizza outlets including B1-K04 Bugis Junction; 01-45 White Sands; and B1-23 Lot 1, various opening hours

Info: For the full list of outlets and opening hours, go to http://pezzo.com.sg

Blu Kouzina



Dips, tiliktio (skewer wraps), beef & lamb kalamaki (skewers), grilled artichokes, haloumi fries, Greek salad. PHOTO: DELIVEROO SINGAPORE



What: Go Mediterranean this Christmas with Greek fare from Blu Kouzina. Menu options include dips (from $13.70), meatballs ($20.12), beef kalamaki (skewer, $8.80) and Greek salad ($15.80).

Info: Order through food delivery service Deliveroo, either online at deliveroo.com.sg or via the app. Delivery charge is $3, and a minimum order value may apply depending on location. Order up to one day in advance.

Thyme @ Rochester

What: Stay in for Christmas and order a range of appetisers, pizza and pasta from Thyme @ Rochester. Highlights include pizza (from $19.40), chickpeas and rocket in yoghurt mint dressing ($14.60), and house-made meatballs with pomodoro sauce ($14.30)

Info: Order through food delivery service Deliveroo, either online at deliveroo.com.sg or via the app. Delivery charge is $3, and a minimum order value may apply depending on location. Order up to one day in advance.

Saint Pierre



Black truffle marbled foie gras terrine. PHOTO: SAINT PIERRE



What: The one-Michelin-starred French restaurant offers a selection of appetisers, mains and desserts for takeaway. Highlights include the armagnac-marinated foie gras terrine and brioche ($210 for 1kg, minimum order of 100g); black truffle marbled foie gras terrine and brioche ($280 for 1kg, minimum order of 100g); and turducken (3kg, $98 per 1kg), which comprises duck, capon, turkey, chestnuts and mushrooms with foie gras stuffing. Items available till Dec 31.

Where: 02-02B One Fullerton, 1 Fullerton Road, festive opening hours for collection: 10.30am to 9pm, tomorrow (Dec 24) to Dec 31

Info: Call 6438-0887, e-mail info@saintpierre.com.sg or order online at www.saintpierre.com.sg/festive-takeaway. Order three working days in advance; last order by Wednesday (Dec 26), 6pm for collection on Dec 31

Grand Mercure Roxy Singapore



PHOTO: GRAND MERCURE SINGAPORE ROXY



What: Two new items on the festive menu are slow-cooked salmon with Asian spices ($89.90 with two cans of Heineken beer); and Lamb Kleftiko ($129.90 with a bottle of wine), a traditional Greek dish of slow-roasted lamb served with a spicy mango coriander yogurt dip.

Where: Wave Cafe, Grand Mercure Roxy Singapore, Roxy Square, 50 East Coast Road, lobby level, open: 7 to 2am daily

Info: Call 6340-5882 or e-mail H3610-FB3@accor.com. Available till Jan 1, order three days in advance.

Furama RiverFront



Kintamani Nasi Tumpeng. PHOTO: FURAMA RIVERFRONT



What: For an Asian twist to Christmas, order the Nasi Tumpeng Kintamani ($68, for four people) platter, which includes yellow rice, fried chicken, butter prawns, quail eggs, fried beef lung, mixed vegetables and beef rendang; as well as a roast leg of lamb with sweet soya sauce, chilli and black pepper sauce ($98 for 2kg).

Where: Furama RiverFront, 405 Havelock Road, collection time: 11am to 8pm daily

Info: Order three days in advance, last order by Friday (Dec 28) for collection on Jan 1. Go to www.furama.com/specials/riverfront/xmas2018

Cedele



Cedele Cream Cheese Log Platter with Smoked Marlin. PHOTO: CEDELE



What: For parties of at least 10 people, check out Cedele's festive packages. The Wholesome Festive Feast ($360) includes a Caesar kale salad; sausage platter, baked seabass and coq au vin (slow-braised chicken with red wine). Another option is the Indulgent Festive Feast ($490) with a cream cheese log platter with smoked marlin, slow-poached salmon in yuzu butter and grilled vegetable platter. The items are available till Dec 31.

Where: Cedele outlets include Novena Square, 238 Thomson Road; Waterway Point, 83 Punggol Central; and The Star Vista, 1 Vista Exchange Green

Info: Call 6922-9716 or order two working days in advance online at www.cedelemarket.com.sg, by Dec 31. Delivery fees start from $25, and there is a minimum spend of $150 for delivery from today till Dec 26, and a minimum spend of $50 for delivery after Dec 26

Park Hotel Alexandra



PHOTO: PARK HOTEL ALEXANDRA



What: Complete your Christmas feast with a spit roast chicken with truffle ($45). Each chicken is about 1.8kg and good for four to six people. It is served with roasted seasonal vegetables and herbed potatoes. Add $30 for a bottle of house wine.

Where: The Carvery, Park Hotel Alexandra, 323 Alexandra Road, Level 7, open: noon to 3pm, 6 to 10pm daily

Info: Call 6828-8880, e-mail thecarvery.phal@parkhotelgroup.com, or order three days in advance online at www.parkhotelgroup.com/alexandra/promotions. Last day of order is on Dec 29, for collection on Jan 1

York Hotel Singapore



PHOTO: YORK HOTEL SINGAPORE



What: For a fuss-free meal, order York Hotel's EZ Festive Party Pack ($150 nett, good for five to six people) with a choice of roasted rosemary chicken or roasted kapitan chicken. The set includes romaine and kale salad with pomegranate and apple, baked baby potatoes, and sauteed seasonal vegetables with smoked duck.

Where: White Rose Cafe, York Hotel Singapore, open: 11am to 8pm daily

Info: Call 6737-0511 or e-mail whiterosecafe@yorkhotel.com.sg. Order three days in advance, by Friday (Dec 28) for collection on Jan 1

Ryan's Grocery



Roast Pork Collar. PHOTO: RYAN'S GROCERY



What: Order premium meats from Ryan's Grocery, such as Australian Organic Black Angus Beef Ribeye Roast with Mediterranean Marinades ($188 or $248), where the grass-fed beef is from Blackwood Valley; and free-range Borrowdale Roast Pork Collar Roll with Red Wine and Garlic ($88).

Where: 29 Binjai Park, collection time: 9am to 2pm (Dec 23, 24, 25, 30 and 31, and Jan 1), 9am to 7pm on regular days

Info: Call 6463-3933 or order online at www.ryansgrocery.com. Order seven days in advance, by Dec 25 for collection on Jan 3.

SWEET TREATS

Cold Stone Creamery



PHOTO: COLD STONE CREAMERY



What: Get into the Christmas spirit at ice cream parlour chain Cold Stone Creamery with its Christmas Fruit Cake Batter ice cream, available till Dec 31. It includes the signature Cake Batter ice cream with fruit cake, dried fruits, pecans and a sprinkle of cinnamon powder. A scoop is $6.50 - add $1.20 for a plain waffle bowl or $1.90 for a chocolate-dipped waffle bowl. Takeaway pints cost $16 (16 ounce) and $29 (32 ounce). Where: All outlets, including 01-17 Orchard Central, 181 Orchard Road, open: 11am to 11pm daily; 02-K1 VivoCity, 1 Harbourfront Walk, open: 11am to 10pm (Sundays to Thursdays), 11am to 11pm (Fridays and Saturdays).

Info: coldstonecreamery.com.sg

Ah Mah Homemade Cake

What: The Ah Mah Homemade Cake chain, which specialises in fluffy castella cakes, offers an Ah Mah Snowy White Christmas Cake ($12) for the festive season. The cake has lemon juice and lemon zest, and is topped with icing sugar and white chocolate ganache. It is available at all outlets till Dec 31.

Where: All Ah Mah Homemade Cake outlets including 01-18 Bukit Panjang Plaza, 1 Jelebu Road; B2-K12 Bedok Mall, 311 New Upper Changi Road; and B2-K7 VivoCity, 1 Harbourfront Walk; all outlets open from 10am to 10pm daily

Info: Call 6325-4508 or go to www.facebook.com/iloveahmahsg

Violet Oon Singapore



PHOTO: VIOLET OON SINGAPORE



What: The retail section at the new Violet Oon Singapore outlet at Ion Orchard features the decadent Tropical Brandy Fruit Cake ($56) with dried papaya, pineapple and coconut, in additon to the usual traditional fruits. The last day for ordering is Dec 31. Or pick a cake from the Celebration Cake range (available year-round) - pandan gula melaka ($43 or $75) or black forest cake ($54 or $95).

Where: Violet Oon Singapore, 03-22/28/29 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn, open: 10am to 10pm daily

Info: Call 9834-9935 or e-mail eat@violetoon.com. Order two days in advance.

Pantler



(Clockwise from left) White Berry, Chocolate Orange Tart, Christmas strawberry shortcake, and Festive Chocolate Yule Logcake. PHOTO: PANTLER



What: Pantler patisserie's Christmas offerings include a Festive Chocolate Yule Log Cake ($86), with layers of chocolate ganache, vanilla creme brulee, chocolate sponge and almond dacquoise; White Berry cake ($76) with berry and white chocolate mousse, almond sponge and strawberry gelee; and chocolate orange tart ($76), a dark chocolate tart with a layer of orange confit and hazelnut meringue. The items are available till Dec 27.

Where: Pantler, 198 Telok Ayer Street, open: 8.30am to 7.30pm (weekdays), 10.30am to 5.30pm (Saturdays), closed on Sundays; festive opening hours: Dec 23 and 25, 10.30am to 5.30pm, closed on Dec 30, Dec 31, and Jan 1; Pop-up at Isetan Scotts Supermarket (Shaw Centre, 1 Scotts Road), open till Dec 25, 10am to 8.30pm daily

Info: Order two days in advance, latest by Thursday (Dec 27) for collection on Saturday (Dec 29). Call 6221-6223 or order online at http://shop.pantler.com.sg/. Delivery is $25 per location, free for orders above $100 for locations in the Central Business District.

The St. Regis Singapore



PHOTO: THE ST REGIS SINGAPORE



What: One for the chocolate lovers, the decadent Chocolatea logcake ($68) includes comprises chocolate cremeux, chocolate mousse, praline crunch and chocolate flourless sponge. The cake, along with cookies, bread and roast items, are available till Dec 31.

Where: The St. Regis Singapore, 29 Tanglin Road

Info: Call 6506-6860, e-mail festive.sg@stregis.com or go to www.brasserielessaveurs.com/festive2018. Order two working days in advance.

Sinpopo Brand



Gula melaka logcake. PHOTO: SINPOPO



What: For Christmas, Sinpopo Brand has launched a gula melaka logcake ($62), available till Dec 31. Other decadent options (available year-round) include the ondeh ondeh cake ($62) with sweet potato cake layers; and baked apple cake ($62), with butter cake baked with fresh apple slices. There is also pulut hitam cake ($62) and a durian version ($68). The cakes are good for eight to 12 people. For a party of 12 to 16 people, go for the kueh dadar mille crepe ($82) with gula melaka cream layered between pandan crepes.

Where: Sinpopo Brand Restaurant, 458 Joo Chiat Road, open: noon to 10pm (Mondays to Thursdays and Sundays), noon to midnight (Fridays and Saturdays); Sinpopo Grocer, B1-33 Paragon, 290 Orchard Road, open: 10am to 10pm daily

Info: Call 6345-5034 (Joo Chiat) or 6365-1772 (Paragon), or order online at www.sinpopo.com. Order three days in advance. Delivery cost is $15 per location.

Andaz Singapore



Christmas Mint Pandan Chiffon Cake. PHOTO: ANDAZ SINGAPORE



What: The Pandan patisserie is known for putting a spin on the traditional pandan cake with flavoured mousse encasing the cake. This year, the Christmas Mint Pandan Chiffon Cake ($34.50 nett) - available till Dec 31 - is covered with a mint mousse.

Where: Pandan, Andaz Singapore, 5 Fraser Street, festive opening hours: 5 to 10pm daily till Friday (Dec 28)

Info: Call 6408-1234 or order online by Friday (Dec 28) at andazshop.oddle.me, or at least three days in advance.

Antoinette



PHOTO: ANTOINETTE



What: Highlights from the Christmas range includes the adorable Owlivia the Owl ($75, 600g), which is made of dark, milk and white chocolate; as well as Frosty ($10, $45 or $90), a sugar-free dark chocolate mousse layered with sugar-free cocoa sponge cake, sugar-free almond chocolate crumble, and topped with fresh fruits. Other cakes, chocolates, cookies, and macarons are also available. The items are available till Dec 31, or while stocks last.

Where: Antoinette outlets at 30 Penhas Road, and 02-33/34 Mandarin Gallery, 333A Orchard Road; open: 11am to 10pm (Mondays to Thursdays), 11am to 11pm (Fridays and eve of public holidays), 10am to 10pm (Sundays and public holidays)

Info: Call 6293-3121 (Penhas Road) or 6836-9527 (Mandarin Gallery), or go to www.antoinette.com.sg. Order at least two days in advance.

Tarte by Cheryl Koh



PHOTO: TARTE BY CHERYL KOH



What: This season's tart options include the new Spiced Caramel Mixed Nuts, along with Maple Pecan, Clementine, Egg Nog and Ardeche Chestnuts. The tarts are priced at $10 (small), $45 (medium) or $75 (large). And for the perfect foodie Christmas gift, check out the new chocolate truffles ($24 for eight pieces, $48 for 16 pieces). The Christmas Collection includes Fleur De Sel Caramel Milk Chocolate 41 per cent, Orange Dark Chocolate 66 per cent, Coconut Almond Dark Chocolate 72 per cent, and Piedmont Hazelnut Gianduja. Whisky lovers can go for the truffles infused with single malt whisky - the Macallan 12-year-old, Balvenie 12-year-old, Laphroaig 10-year-old and Glenfiddich 12-year-old. The items are available while stocks last.

Where: 02-12 Shaw Centre, 1 Scotts Road , open: 10am to 10pm daily

Info: E-mail tarte@lesamis.com.sg to order five days in advance.

And All Things Delicious



PHOTO: AND ALL THINGS DELICIOUS



What: Two logcakes make their debut this year - Raspberry Chocolate Logcake Pave ($78, for eight to 10 people) and an almond and espresso logcake ($68 for eight to 10 people). Both serve eight to 10 people. Other goodies include almond fennel biscotti (from $9.90), matcha tree cookies ($3.90 a piece) and gingerbread wreath cookies (from $18.90). The items are available till Dec 31.

Where: 34 Arab Street, festive opening hours: 8am to 7pm (Tuesday to Friday), 9am to 7pm (Dec 29 and Dec 30), tomorrow (Dec 24) and Dec 31 are only open for collection; B1-11 Tanjong Pagar Centre, 7 Wallich Street, festive opening hours: 8am to 3pm (tomorrow), 8am to 7pm (Wednesday to Friday, and Dec 31), closed on Dec 25, 29 and 30

Info: Call 6291-4252 or order online at allthingsdelicious.sg three days in advance. Items available till Dec 31.

ALCOHOL

Wine Connection



PHOTO: DELIVEROO SINGAPORE



What: Chill out at home with a selection of cheese, bread and wine (from $32.10 for wine) from Wine Connection. Besides red, white, and sparkling wines, you can also get beer (from $9.65) and cider (from $20.35).

Info: Order through food delivery service Deliveroo, either online at deliveroo.com.sg or via the app. Delivery charge is $3, and a minimum order value may apply depending on location. Order up to one day in advance.

AlcoholDelivery

What: Do not fret if your party is running out of alcohol, as AlcoholDelivery can deliver your booze in one hour. The wide selection offers everything from champagne (from $92) to whisky ($56) and sake (from $13). Info: Call 9244-5533, e-mail sales@alcoholdelivery.com.sg, or order online at alcoholdelivery.com.sg. Operating hours: noon to 3am daily, closed on Jan 1. Delivery is $10 for orders below $50, with a surcharge of $5 for public holidays.

RINGTODRINK

What: Get your tipple any time, as RingToDrink's delivery service runs 24 hours daily with no delivery charge. Package deals are available, such as the Absolut Vodka package ($130) which includes a choice of Absolut Vodka Original or SmirnOff Vodka Original, two mixers and a packet of nuts. Other alcohol options include whisky, tequila, and gin.

Info: Call 8251-2222 or order online at ringtodrink.com