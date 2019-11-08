KFC launching fried chicken skin snack on Nov 11

SINGAPORE - Fast-food chain Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) is offering its crunchy chicken skin - sans the meat - from Nov 11.

It is priced at $3.50 for a box, for dine-in or takeaway. Add $1 for a Pepsi Black.

The snack will be available at 20 outlets, including Jem, Bugis Junction and Waterway Point.

In May, KFC first launched the crunchy munchies at six outlets in Indonesia. It was priced at 13,636 rupiah (S$1.32).

In its press release, KFC Singapore acknowledged an "overwhelming request" for the chicken skin via e-mail and social media.

Homegrown brand Cemani also sells chicken skin, made in partnership with home-grown brand TenderFresh Fried & BBQ Chicken, which provides the kitchen equipment and culinary expertise.

The snacks come in mala, salted egg, tom yum and original flavours and are priced at $10 for a 100g pack online and at FairPrice Finest outlets.