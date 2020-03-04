Japan Food Town shuttered on Feb 29, lease terminated by landlord Isetan for 'non-payment of certain sums'

SINGAPORE - Japan Food Town, the cluster of Japanese restaurants on the fourth floor of the Isetan department store at Wisma Atria, closed down on Feb 29.

In a filing to the Singapore Exchange dated Jan 31, Isetan issued a notice to quit to Japan Food Town Development for non-payment of certain sums. The termination of tenancy was with immediate effect, and Isetan will exercise its right of re-entry to the premises on Feb 29.

Japan Food Town's website has posted a notice to say that it is closed, while its Facebook page lists promotions till Feb 25.

The $8.5 million Japan Food Town - which opened in 2016 - is a collaboration between the Japan Association of Overseas Promotion for Food & Restaurants and the Cool Japan Fund. The fund, which is backed by the Japanese government, supports projects that promote Japanese goods and culture overseas.

In an interview with The Straits Times in 2016, Japan Food Town's managing director, Mr Makoto Yoshikawa, said that despite the competitive Japanese food scene in Singapore, they were in it "for the long haul" and were "committed" to making it a success.

Last month, Kumo Keiki - previously known as Riz Labo Kitchen which specialises in Japanese souffle pancakes - moved to Picnic Food Park, a multi-stall themed restaurant one level down in Wisma Atria.

Mr Cheng Hsin Yao, Picnic Food Park's owner, says: "We will be reaching out to some of the affected Japan Food Town tenants whom we are familiar with to offer assistance, including the possibility of having a temporary pop-up in Picnic."