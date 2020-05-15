Home-grown bar Jigger & Pony tops Asia's 50 Best Bars list

Home-grown cocktail bar Jigger & Pony at Amara Singapore hotel has clinched the top spot on Asia's 50 Best Bars list for the first time.

Climbing eight spots from its No. 9 position last year, the bar ousted Hong Kong's The Old Man, which this year placed at No. 2.

The results were announced in a virtual countdown that was livestreamed yesterday after the event - initially set to be held at Capitol Theatre - was cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jigger & Pony, which is part of a group of the same name, was co-founded by husband-and-wife team Indra Kantono and Gan Guoyi, who opened the first version of the bar in Amoy Street in 2012.

After six years, the pioneering bar upgraded to sleek new premises at Amara Singapore in Tanjong Pagar. It also entered the World's 50 Best Bars list for the first time last year, at No. 29.

"It's quite an incredible feeling... on one hand I feel incredibly honoured, and at the same time I feel this responsibility ... on our shoulders to represent our team, city and peers in Asia towards the path to recovery," said Mr Kantono, speaking at a press conference after the virtual awards ceremony.

Three other Singapore bars placed in the top 10 - Atlas at Parkview Square maintained its No. 5 spot; Native in Amoy Street fell two spots to No. 6; and Manhattan in Regent Singapore dropped six spots to No. 8. Manhattan, which took the top spot on the list in 2017 and 2018, also took home the Art of Hospitality award, given to the bar with the top hospitality experience.

This year's list featured bars from 10 markets in Asia, including Japan, South Korea, Thailand and Malaysia. Greater China, including Hong Kong, led the way with 12 spots.

Singapore was represented by 11 bars, including two newcomers - The Old Man Singapore at No. 22, also named Best New Opening; and MO Bar at No. 46.

Others that made the cut were Tippling Club at No. 17 (previously at No. 11); D.Bespoke at No. 23 (previously at No. 25), Gibson at No. 25 (previously at No. 15); 28 Hong Kong Street at No. 30 (previously at No. 21) and Nutmeg & Clove, a re-entry at No. 32. It last appeared in 2018 at No. 33.

Singapore bars also made their mark outside the main list.

Asia's 50 Best Bars 2020: Top 10 list

1) Jigger & Pony, Singapore 2) The Old Man, Hong Kong 3) Coa, Hong Kong 4) Indulge Experimental Bistro, Taipei 5) Atlas, Singapore 6) Native, Singapore 7) The Bamboo Bar at Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok 8) Manhattan, Singapore 9) The SG Club, Tokyo 10) Aha Saloon, Taipei

Six-month-old No Sleep Club in Keong Saik Road was named the "One To Watch" - an accolade presented to a rising star, selected as having the potential to break into the list.

The Asia's 50 Best Bars list has been published annually by London-based William Reed Business Media since 2016, based on votes from more than 230 industry experts across Asia's bar scene.