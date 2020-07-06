Healthier noodle stir-fry

Here is a noodle dish that can be served hot or chilled.

Konnyaku noodles are also known as shirataki, which means white waterfalls in Japanese.

Konnyaku is extracted from the starchy root of the konnyaku plant, or Amorphophallus rivieri, an Asian plant known as konjac. The corms of the plant are ground into flour, which is mixed with water to form a paste. It is solidified using calcium hydroxide and moulded into cakes or noodles.

It is appreciated for its gelatinous texture and ability to absorb flavours. Konnyaku is also fat-free, so this could be a useful ingredient to keep in mind for healthier meals.

• Follow Hedy Khoo on Instagram @hedchefhedykhoo

• Follow Straits Times Food on Instagram and Facebook @straitstimesfood

STIR-FRIED KONNYAKU NOODLES

INGREDIENTS

150g pork, cut into 2cm by 4cm pieces

1 Tbs cooking sake

1 Tbs mirin (Japanese rice wine)

2 Tbs light soya sauce

700ml water

200g konnyaku noodles

2 eggs, beaten

2 Tbs oil

2 garlic cloves, chopped

2 stalks of leek (120g), sliced

1 small carrot (80g), shredded

1 yellow bell pepper (160g), sliced into thin strips

1 red finger chilli, sliced into thin strips

½ tsp salt

1 Tbs sesame oil

½ tsp sesame seeds

1 stalk of spring onion, sliced into 4cm strips

METHOD

1. In a bowl, place the pork and add the cooking sake, mirin and one teaspoon of light soya sauce. Cover in plastic wrap and leave in the fridge to marinate for 15 minutes. Remove from the fridge five minutes before use.

2. Bring 600ml of water to a boil.

3. Add in the konnyaku noodles and boil for two to three minutes.

4. Drain off water and set noodles aside.

5. In a bowl, crack the eggs, add a pinch of salt and beat.

6. Heat one tablespoon of oil in a frying pan.

7. Add the beaten eggs and fry over low heat for two minutes until eggs are set, turn over. Fry for another minute until omelette is cooked through. Set aside to cool, then slice into thin strips 5cm long.

8. In a clean non-stick pan, heat the remaining tablespoon of oil and add the chopped garlic.

9. Fry the garlic for 45 seconds until fragrant, add the marinated pork and fry for one minute.

10. Add the leek and fry for 30 seconds.

11. Add the shredded carrot and fry for

one minute.

12. Add the konnyaku noodles and fry for one minute.

13. Add the salt, 1½ Tbs light soya sauce and sesame oil and fry for two minutes.

14. Add the bell pepper and fry for

one minute.

15. Add the sliced chilli and fry for

30 seconds. Switch off the heat.

16. Add the omelette strips and toss gently. Transfer the noodles onto a serving plate and sprinkle with sesame seeds. Garnish with spring onion and serve.

Serves two to three