Handmade fishballs so springy

The difference between a good handmade fishball and one that comes off an assembly line is obvious when you bite into it.

It is more springy than bouncy, but more importantly, you taste fish and not flavouring.

For what I mean, check out Fishball Story. Owner Douglas Ng makes the fishballs and fishcakes himself for the noodle stall.

There is nothing fancy about his food, just oldfashioned hawker fare prepared with heart. Lately though, he has been experimenting with deep-fried fishcake sticks that are added to the noodle as a topping.

They do not work for home delivery though, as the sticks go limp from the steam coming off the noodles. So by the time they reach me for my lunch, they are chewy and not crisp.

Otherwise, I have nothing to complain about my bowl of Signature Fish Ball Noodle ($4.70). The mee kia clumps a little, but comes loose with a little tossing. The noodles are firm and tasty from the coat of housemade chilli sauce that boasts more umami than fire.

The fishballs are good, the way I remember them, and the fishcake slices are studded with specks of red chilli that are surprisingly spicy.

If you are a big eater, get a separate bowl of Mix Soup ($4.70) with extra fishballs and fishcake. Or just Fish Ball Soup ($4.70).

Since you're paying for delivery, you may as well get some Chilled Pack Fish Ball ($10 for 25 balls) or Chilled Pack Whole Fish Cake ($10 for four pieces) too. These come sealed and keep for three days in the refrigerator. Do not freeze them though.

Add them to homemade vegetable soups or noodle dishes. Or if your household is big enough, have a steamboat dinner for a change.