Good chicken briyani that keeps well

When it comes to food that travels well, Indian cuisine is definitely high on the list.

Many of the dishes require long, slow cooking that retains heat well.

Even if they have gone cold, they can be reheated easily or microwaved with little loss in quality.

Food that is grilled or cooked in a tandoor can also be revived in just a minute or so in a toaster oven.

I did not have to do any of that with the delivery from Mr Biryani because the food arrived on the dot, warm in plastic containers.

As its name suggests, the Little India restaurant specialises in the rice dish, but it also offers classic North Indian items such as butter chicken and naan.

I ordered its speciality Kampong Chicken Biryani ($14) - a generous portion of more than a quarter chicken with masala spices buried under fluffy basmati grains.

There were also cashew nuts, a hard-boiled egg and a sweet cherry tomato.

The dhum briyani was delicious. It came with cucumber raita and salan (gravy) for those who may find the rice too dry or want to give the palate a break from all the spices.

After the long cooking, the meat had gone so tender, I could not tell it was kampung chicken. I wonder if the cheaper Hyderabad Chicken Dhum Biryani ($10) is just as good.

I love Indian-style okra dishes and the Bhindi Palli Fry ($8) did not disappoint.

HOW TO ORDER Go to mrbiryanisg.com; minimum order of $30. Last delivery at 9.30pm. DELIVERY CHARGE $10. Free for orders of $60 and above. RATING 4

The vegetable was fried until soft with peanuts and green chillies in a fiery combo that went well with the briyani.

I ordered the Prawn Masala ($14) to meet the minimum order of $30. It was good, if a little oily - the succulent shellfish was cooked in a rich, spicy gravy.

The servings were big and my $36 meal could have fed two or three persons.