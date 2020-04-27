Covid-19 stay-home recipe: Give bak kwa treat a twist with chicken

Are you running out of ideas on how to cook chicken?

For a homemade treat with a festive feel, use chicken meat to make a savoury snack of bak kwa (sliced barbecued meat).

Chicken meat gives this snack, which is usually made with pork, an interesting twist.

I opted to use boneless chicken legs, which is the chicken quarter comprising the drumstick and thigh. You will need to keep the skin for some fat in the mince for moisture and better texture. If you buy whole chicken legs, save the bones to make chicken stock.

I added chilli for a little heat to tickle the palate, but the effect is mild. For a spicier kick, you can increase the quantity of chilli or use chilli padi.

If you cannot finish eating all the sliced barbecued meat, wrap the remainder in baking paper, keep it in freezer-friendly bags or containers and store them in the freezer. Defrost and reheat the slices in the oven toaster for a delectable snack.

CHICKEN CHILLI BAK KWA

INGREDIENTS

14 (1.3kg) deboned chicken legs (with skin)

240g fine sugar

1½ tsp salt

1 Tbs light soya sauce

2 Tbs oyster sauce

1 tsp five spice powder

3 drops of Chinese rose wine

2 Tbs Chinese rice wine

3 red finger chillies (deseeded, finely chopped)

A pinch of red food colouring

Equipment needed: Food processor, baking paper, plastic wrap, rolling pin and a baking tray measuring 37cm by 26cm by 1.5cm

METHOD

1. Rinse the chicken legs, drain off excess water and pat dry with paper towels. Place in the fridge for two hours or until the surface of the meat is dry to touch. This helps to prevent excessive moisture when you mince and marinate the meat.

2. Remove the chicken meat from the fridge and place half in food processor. Pulse to mince the meat finely. Remove and mince the remaining chicken meat. Doing this in two batches ensures an even mince.

3. Place all of the minced chicken meat in a deep dish.

4. Add the sugar, salt, light soya sauce, oyster sauce, five spice powder, Chinese rose wine and Chinese rice wine. Mix well.

5. Add in the chopped red finger chillies.

6. Add in a pinch of red food colouring. Mix well.

7. Leave the chicken meat to marinate overnight in the fridge.

8. Cut four sheets of baking paper, each to fit the dimensions of the 37cm by 26cm tray.

9. Preheat the oven to 160 deg C.

10. Line the tray with a sheet of baking paper.

11. Take 325g of the chicken meat and place on the baking paper. Cover the chicken meat as well as the entire sheet of baking paper with plastic wrap. Use a rolling pin to flatten and spread the chicken meat over the bottom of the tray. Aim for a thickness of about 5mm.

12. Remove the plastic wrap.

13. Place the tray in the middle rack of the oven and bake for 13 minutes.

14. Remove from the oven. Use a pair of scissors to cut the meat into six pieces.

15. Place the tray back in the oven and bake for another 10 minutes.

16. Remove from the oven, turn over the bak kwa slices and bake for another two minutes.

17. Remove from oven, place on wire rack and allow to cool completely. Store in an air-tight container.

18. Repeat the baking process for the remaining chicken meat.

Makes 24 slices (800g) of chicken bak kwa.