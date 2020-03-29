Get your fix of alcoholic drinks

COCKTAILS FOR TAKEAWAY AND DELIVERY

The Old Man Singapore

The bar, ranked No. 38 on the World's 50 Best Bars list, is offering signature cocktails ($17 nett) like the negroni-inspired The Sun Also Rises and classic cocktails such as Old Fashioned ($22 to $26 nett) - for takeaway.

The drinks come with sealed garnishes and in vacuum-sealed bags. Orders can be placed via e-mail three hours before the pick-up time, or by calling the bar 15 minutes ahead to place your order. Up to eight single-serve cocktails can be ordered at a go.

They can be kept in the fridge for two weeks if the vacuum seal is not broken. The bar is also selling e-vouchers - valued from $50 upwards - with no expiry date. Where: The Old Man Singapore, 01-04, 55 Keong Saik Road; open: Mondays to Saturdays, 5pm to midnight, closed on Sundays Info: Call 6909-5505 or e-mail info@theoldmansg.com

Employees Only

The Amoy Street watering hole has launched five variations of pre-batched cocktails - Old Fashioned, Negroni, Martini, EO Manhattan and Cold Brew Martini - in a 350ml format for takeaway or delivery. An individual bottle is priced at $80, a mix and match of three drinks at $220 and a variety pack of all five cocktails at $350. The EO Negroni also comes in a 750ml format (six or more serves) at $150. Where: 112 Amoy Street Info: Call 6221-7357, e-mail reservations@employeesonlysg. com or go to employeesonlysg.com

Sunday Punch

Small-batch bottled cocktail experts Sunday Punch have teamed up with Plain Vanilla Bakery to create Summer Thyme, a light and refreshing cocktail made with vodka, thyme, raspberry and dry vermouth. It comes in 250ml (three to four serves, $40) or 500ml (six to eight serves, $70). Info: Order via www.drinksunday punch.com; also available for sampling and pick-up (along with other signature cocktails) at Plain Vanilla Bakery Tiong Bahru (1D Yong Siak Street); free delivery for orders of more than $200

The Secret Mermaid

From tomorrow, the bar will deliver signature cocktails (above) like the purple/pink-hued Detail in the Details (dragonfruit-infused rum, lime juice and lavender bitters) and Bugs Bunny Goes to AA (bourbon, carrot, celery, lemon and saffron bitters) to your home.

You can also request any classic cocktail to be made without egg or dairy. Cocktails are priced at $20 a vacuum-sealed bag, which is two portions' worth. Info: Order via thesecretmermaid. com at least two hours in advance; delivery hours are on weekdays (5 to 11pm, last orders to be in by 9.30pm) and weekends (last orders to be in by 1pm); there is a $15 delivery fee with no minimum spend; each order comes with a 10 per cent dine-in voucher at The Secret Mermaid in Ocean Financial Centre

ALCOHOL DELIVERY

Temple Cellars

Best for: Local and international craft beers from the US, Australia and New Zealand; kombucha; mead and cider; sake; and natural wines Delivery: Within the hour for orders of more than $150 and next day for orders of more than $99; there is a drive-through pick-up option from 1 to 6pm daily - call the store, give it your vehicle number and an employee will take your order to the UE Square taxi stand Info: Call 6262-2191 or go to www.templecellars.com

EC Proof

Best for: Home bar tools, glassware and an international selection of spirits and modifiers (bitters and vermouth) for cocktails Delivery: Within the same day for orders placed before 3pm and next day for orders placed after 3pm Info: Call 8228-0113, e-mail findus@ecproof.com or go to www.ecproof.com Brewerkz Best for: Beers from Singapore's longest-running craft brewery in various formats, including 330ml cans, 5-litre mini kegs and 30-litre party kegs Delivery: Orders need two working days to process; delivery is free for orders above $300 and costs $30 a destination for orders below $300; orders can also be picked up at Brewerkz Riverside Point (01-05 Riverside Point, 30 Merchant Road) before 10.30pm Info: Call 6438-7438, e-mail marketing@menu.com.sg or go to store.brewerkz.com

La Maison Du Whisky

Best for: Wide range of Scottish, American and Japanese whiskies, rums and gins Delivery: Free same-day delivery within the hour, until April 30 Info: WhatsApp 9066-7044 or go to www.whisky.sg or La Maison Du Whisky (01-10 The Pier, 80 Mohamed Sultan Road) Vinomofo Best for: Mixed cases of red, white, rose or sparkling wines, mostly from Australia and New Zealand; sizeable selection of old-world wines from Spain, Italy and France Delivery: $5; free for orders of more than $200; orders placed before 2pm can be delivered within one to two days; no deliveries on public holidays or long weekends Info: Call 3165-6889, e-mail team@vinomofo.com.sg or go to www.vinomofo.com.sg