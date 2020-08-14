Get HK-style bolo buns, egg tarts and fishballs at new Joy Luck Teahouse in Ion Orchard

Joy Luck Teahouse will sell Hong Kong-style fish balls, pineapple buns (bolo bun) and egg tarts by three popular brands.
SINGAPORE - More famous Hong Kong treats are coming to our shores and you can dig into them all at once.

Joy Luck Teahouse, slated to open as a takeaway kiosk by end-August in Ion Orchard's food hall at basement level four, will sell Hong Kong-style fish balls, pineapple buns (bolo bun) and egg tartsby three popular brands.

Expect curry fishballs from Tak Hing Fishball Company, and Hoover Cake Shop's egg tarts - one with a butter cookie base and the other with puff pastry - that are said to be a favourite of Hong Kong actor Chow Yun Fat.

Kam Kee Cafe will offer its signature bolo bun, which gets its name from the sweet, crumbly golden crust that resembles a pineapple. Pair the bun with Hong Kong-style milk tea, which is also used to make the cafe's new Pearl of the Orient bubble tea with brown sugar pearls.

The three brands are brought together by Singapore-born TV producer Robert Chua, who is also responsible for Hong Kong's Tim Ho Wan and Kam's Roast coming here.

A second Joy Luck Teahouse, which includes seating, will open in September at Bugis Junction.

Last month (July), 100-year-old Hong Kong bakery Hang Heung - best known for its wife cake (lao po bing) - said it is also opening its first overseas shop at Ion Orchard's basement level four. It is expected to open by early September.

