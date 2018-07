Full list of Michelin-starred restaurants for 2018

SINGAPORE - Five new restaurants were awarded one Michelin star at a glitzy gala for the Singapore Michelin Guide held on Wednesday (July 25).

Here's the full list, and Straits Times food critic Wong Ah Yoke's reviews of some of the restaurants before you visit.

ONE MICHELIN STAR

1. ALMA BY JUAN AMADOR, GOODWOOD PARK HOTEL

Address: Goodwood Park Hotel, 22 Scotts Road, Singapore 228221

Phone: 6735-9937

Website: alma.sg

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Alma-by-Juan-Amador-577708072371851

Opening hours: Wednesdays to Fridays, 12pm - 2.30pm. Mondays to Saturdays, 6pm - 10.30pm

Bar: Mondays to Thursdays, 5.30pm - 12am. Fridays to Saturdays, 5.30pm - 1am. Closed on Sundays.

READ WONG AH YOKE'S REVIEW HERE

2. BACCHANALIA, HONG KONG STREET

Address: 39 Hong Kong Street, Singapore 059678

Phone: 9179-4552

Website: www.bacchanalia.asia

Facebook: www.facebook.com/BacchanaliaSG/

Instagram: www.instagram.com/bacchanaliasg

Opening hours: Lunch: Tuesdays to Fridays, 12pm - ­ 2.30pm; Dinner: Mondays to Saturdays, 6pm ­- 10.30pm

READ WONG AH YOKE'S REVIEW HERE.

3. BENI, MANDARIN GALLERY

Address: Mandarin Gallery, 333 Orchard Road

Phone: 6235-2285

Website: beni-sg.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/benisingapore

Opening hours: Mondays to Saturdays, 12pm – 3pm, 7pm – 11pm

READ WONG AH YOKE'S REVIEW HERE.

4. BRACI

Address: 52 Boat Quay, 05-02

Phone: 6866-1933

Opening hours: 6 to 11pm (Mondays to Saturdays). Closed on Sundays

Website: http://www.braci.sg/

READ WONG AH YOKE'S REVIEW HERE.

5. CANDLENUT, COMO DEMPSEY

Address: Como Dempsey, 17A Dempsey Road

Phone: 1800-304-2288

Website: www.candlenut.com.sg

Facebook: www.facebook.com/candlenut.sg

Opening hours: Noon to 2.30pm (daily), 6 to 9.30pm (Sunday to Thursday), 6 to 10.30pm (Friday and Saturday)

READ WONG AH YOKE'S REVIEW HERE.

6. Cheek By Jowl

Address: 21 Boon Tat Street

Phone: 6221-1911

Opening hours: noon to 2.30pm (Monday to Friday), 5 to 10.30pm (Monday to Saturday), closed on Sunday

Website: http://cheekbyjowl.com.sg/

READ WONG AH YOKE'S REVIEW HERE.

7. Chef Kang's





Chef Ang Song Kang, better known as Chef Kang. ST PHOTO: CHEW SENG KIM



Address: 25 Mackenzie Rd, Singapore 228681

Phone: 6238-6263

Opening hours: 11.30am to 2.30pm, 5.45 to 10pm, Tuesday to Sunday, closed on Monday

8. CORNER HOUSE, BOTANIC GARDENS

Address: 1 Cluny Road, Nassim Gate, Singapore Botanic Gardens, E J H Corner House, Singapore 259569

Phone: 6469-1000

Website: www.cornerhouse.com.sg

Facebook: www.facebook.com/cornerhouseSG

Instagram: @cornerhousesg

Opening hours: Tuesday ­ Saturday: Lunch: 12pm -to 3pm (last order 2.30pm); Dinner 6.30pm to 11pm (last order 10pm). Sunday: Brunch: 11.30am to 3pm (last order 2.30pm); Dinner: 6.30pm to 11pm (last order 10pm). Closed on Mondays.

READ WONG AH YOKE'S REVIEW HERE.

9. CRYSTAL JADE GOLDEN PALACE, PARAGON SHOPPING CENTRE





Kurobuta pork strips sauteed with assorted mushrooms and capsicum from Crystal Jade Golden Palace. PHOTO: CRYSTAL JADE GOLDEN PALACE



Address: Paragon Shopping Centre, 290 Orchard Rd, #05-22

Phone: 6734-6866, 9177-2091

Website: http://www.crystaljade.com/goldenpalace/

Opening hours: Mondays to Fridays, 11.30am - 3pm & 6pm - 10.30pm; Saturday, 11am - 3pm & 6pm - 10.30pm; Sundays and public holidays, 10.30am - 3pm & 6pm - 10.30pm

10. CUT BY WOLFGANG PUCK, MARINA BAY SANDS

Address: B1­71, Galleria Level, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands

Phone: 6688-8517

Website: www.marinabaysands.com/restaurants/celebrity­chefs/cut.html#menus

Facebook: www.facebook.com/CUTSingapore/

Opening hours: Main Dining Room: Sunday to Thursday, 6pm -­ 10pm; Friday to Saturday, 6pm - 11pm

CUT Bar and Lounge: Monday to Sunday, 5.30pm ­ - 12am

READ WONG AH YOKE'S REVIEW HERE.

11. Garibaldi

Address: 36 Purvis Street #01-02 Singapore 188613

Phone: 6837-1468

Opening hours: 12pm to 2:30pm, 6.30pm to 12.30pm, every day

Website: http://www.garibaldi.com.sg

12. HILL STREET TAI HWA PORK NOODLE, CRAWFORD LANE

Address: Block 466, Crawford Lane #01-12, Singapore 190465

Website: www.taihwa.com.sg

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Hill-Street-Tai-Hwa-Pork-Noodle/153880607...

13. LIAO FAN HONG KONG SOYA SAUCE CHICKEN RICE & NOODLE, CHINATOWN FOOD COMPLEX



Liao Fan Hawker Chan's Soya Sauce Chicken. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO



Address: #02-126 Chinatown Food Complex, 335, Smith Street

Opening hours: Daily, 10am until the chicken sells out, closed on Wednesdays.

14. Iggy's



The "ebi two ways" from Iggy’s. ST PHOTO: WONG AH YOKE



Address: Level 3 Hilton Singapore, 581 Orchard Road

Phone: 6732-2234

Opening hours: lunch (Thursday to Saturday), dinner (Monday to Saturday), closed on Sunday and public holiday

Website: http://www.iggys.com.sg/

READ WONG AH YOKE'S REVIEW HERE.

15. Imperial Treasure Fine Teochew Cuisine

Address: 03-05 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn

Phone: 6736-2118

Opening hours: 11.30am to 3pm (Mondays to Fridays), 11am to 3pm (Saturdays), 10.30am to 3pm (Sundays), 6 to 11pm daily

Website: http://www.imperialtreasure.com/restaurant/Imperial%20Treasure%20Fine%20Teochew%20Cuisine-4

READ WONG AH YOKE'S REVIEW HERE.

16. JAAN, SWISSOTEL THE STAMFORD

Address: Level 70, Equinox Complex, Swissôtel The Stamford, 2 Stamford Road, Singapore 178882

Phone: 6837-3322

Website: www.jaan.com.sg

Facebook: www.facebook.com/JAANsingapore/

Opening hours: Lunch: 12pm ­- 2.30pm Dinner: 7pm ­- 10pm. Opens Monday to Saturday. Closed on Sunday and public holidays.

READ WONG AH YOKE'S REVIEW HERE.

17. Labyrinth

Address: Esplanade Mall, 8 Raffles Avenue, #02-23, Singapore 039802

Phone: 6223-4098

Opening hours: Lunch: 12pm to 2.30 pm (Tue – Fri, not available on public holidays); Pre-theatre: 6pm (Thu – Sat); Dinner: 6.30 pm to 11 pm (Tue – Sun). Bar: 6.30 pm till late (Tue – Sun)

Website: http://labyrinth.com.sg

18. LEI GARDEN, CHIJMES

Address: #01-24 Chijmes, 30 Victoria Street

Phone: 6339-3822

Website: http://www.leigarden.hk/en/branches/branch.php?cid=4

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leigarden.sgp/

Opening hours: Daily, 11.30am - 3pm & 6pm - 11pm

19. Meta Restaurant

Address: 9 Keong Saik Road

Phone: 6513-0898

Opening hours: Lunch: 12pm - 2.30pm (Tuesday to Friday, last order 2pm); Dinner: 6pm - 10pm (Monday to Thursday, last order at 9.30pm), 6pm – 11pm (Friday & Saturday, last order at 10.30pm). Closed on Sunday

Website: http://metarestaurant.sg/

20. PUTIEN, KITCHENER ROAD





Iced cucumber seedlings, baby cucumbers served with a dip, from Putien Restaurant. PHOTO: PUTIEN



Address: 127, Kitchener Road

Phone: 6336-2184

Website: www.putien.com/

Facebook: www.facebook.com/PUTIEN.RESTAURANT/

Opening hours: Daily, 11.30am-3pm & 5.30pm-10.30pm

21. RHUBARB LE RESTAURANT, DUXTON HILL

Address: 3 Duxton Hill Singapore 089589

Phone: 8127-5001

Website: www.rhubarb.sg

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Rhubarb­Le­Restaurant/1505748192995678

Instagram: @rhubarb_le_restaurant

Opening hours: Monday – Friday: Lunch: 11.45am – 2.30pm (Last order). Dinner: 6.30pm – 10.00pm (Last order). Saturday: Dinner: 6pm – 10.30pm (Last order)

READ WONG AH YOKE'S REVIEW HERE.

22. Saint Pierre

Address: One Fullerton, 1 Fullerton Road, 02-02B

Phone: 6438-0887

Opening hours: 11.30am to 3pm (Monday to Friday), 6 to 11pm (Monday to Saturday), closed on Sunday

Website: http://www.saintpierre.com.sg/

23. SHINJI BY KANESAKA, CARLTON HOTEL

Address: 76 Bras Basah Rd, Lobby Floor

Phone: 6338-6131

Website: https://www.shinjibykanesaka.com/raffles-place

24. SHINJI BY KANESAKA, THE ST REGIS SINGAPORE

One of our favourites, the Japanese Whiting has a wonderfully smooth and easy taste due to its low fat content; making it strike a wonderful palette contrast in between dishes. 📷: #lucas__lim One of our favourites, the Japanese Whiting has a wonderfully smooth and easy taste due to its low fat content; making it strike a wonderful palette contrast in between dishes. 📷: #lucas__lim A post shared by Shinji by Kanesaka (@shinji_bykanesaka) on May 30, 2017 at 8:00pm PDT

Address: 29 Tanglin Road, The St. Regis Singapore Lobby Level, Singapore 247911

Phone: 6884-8239

Website: http://www.shinjibykanesaka.com/stregis/index.html

25. Summer Palace

Address: Regent Singapore, A Four Seasons Hotel, Level 3, 1 Cuscaden Road, 249715

Phone: 6725 3288

Opening hours: Lunch: 12pm to 2.30pm (Mon - Fri); Brunch: 11.30 am to 2.30pm (Sat - Sun; Dinner: 6.30 pm to 10.30 pm daily

Website: http://www.regenthotels.com/regent-singapore/dining/summer-palace

26. SUMMER PAVILION, THE RITZ-CARLTON MILLENIA

Address: The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore, 7 Raffles Avenue

Phone: 6434 5286

Website: http://www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/singapore/dining/summer-pavilion

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SummerPavilionSingapore

Opening hours: Lunch - Daily, 11.30am - 2.30pm. Dinner - Daily, 6.30pm to 10.30pm. Tea Salon - Daily, 12pm to 10pm.

27. SUSHI ICHI, SINGAPORE MARRIOTT TANG PLAZA HOTEL

Address: Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel, 320 Orchard Road

Phone: +65 6235 5514

Website: ginza-sushiichi.jp/english/shop/singapore.html

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ginzasushiichisg/

Opening hours: Tuesdays to Saturdays - 12pm - 14:30pm & 6pm - 11pm. Sundays - 6pm - 10pm. Closed on Mondays.

28. THE SONG OF INDIA, SCOTTS ROAD

Address: 33 Scotts Road

Phone: +65 6836 0055

Website: thesongofindia.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/The-Song-of-India-633042270096583/

Instagram: @songofindia

Opening hours: Daily, 12pm - 3pm & 6pm - 11pm

READ WONG AH YOKE'S REVIEW HERE.

29. Whitegrass

Address: 30 Victoria Street, Chijmes, 01-26/27

Phone: 6837-0402

Opening hours: 6 to 9.30pm (Tuesday to Saturday), closed on Sunday and Monday

Website: http://whitegrass.com.sg/

READ WONG AH YOKE'S REVIEW HERE.

New entries for one-Star

30. BURNT ENDS

Address: 20 Teck Lim Road, Singapore 088391

Phone: 6224-3933

Website: burntends.com.sg

Opening hours: Tuesdays to Fridays, 6pm - 11pm. Fridays and Saturdays, 11.45am - 2pm and 6pm - 11pm.

31. Jiang-nan Chun

Address: 190 Orchard Blvd, Singapore 248646

Phone: 6831-7220

Website: https://www.fourseasons.com/singapore/dining/restaurants/jiang_nan_chun

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JiangNanChunFourSeasonsSingapore/

Opening hours: Daily, 11.30am - 2.30pm and 6pm - 10.30pm

32. Ma Cuisine

Address: 38 Craig Rd, Singapore 089676

Phone: 6224-1838

Website: http://macuisinesg.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pg/macuisinesingapore/about/?ref=page_internal

Opening hours: Mondays to Saturdays, 5pm - 11.45pm

33. Nouri

Address: 72 Amoy St, Singapore 069891

Phone: 6221-4148

Website: http://nouri.com.sg/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pg/restaurantnouri

Opening hours: Mondays and Saturdays, 6pm - 12 midnight, Tuesdays to Fridays, 11.30am - 3pm and 6pm - 12 midnight

34.Sushi Kimura

Address: 390 Orchard Rd #01-07, Palais Renaissance, Singapore 238871

Phone: 67340-3520

Website: www.sushikimura.com.sg

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sushi.kimura.sg/

Opening hours: Tuesdays to Sundays, 12 noon - 3pm and 7pm - 10pm