Former chef of The Song of India to open restaurant

After 14 years with The Song of India, chef Manjunath Mural has left the one-Michelin-starred fine-dining establishment in Scotts Road to open a more casual outfit.

Called Adda - which the 47-year-old chef says is an Indian slang for "getting together and being in the neighbourhood" - the new 70-seat restaurant will be located in Beach Road. The 2,000 sq ft space - slated to open in November - will commence renovations soon.

Expect neoIndian cuisine, he says, where he presents a new perspective on traditional dishes. Butter chicken, a perennial favourite, will be served as a butter chicken pot pie. Or go for the pulled lamb Desi taco, which is filled with stir-fried lamb and topped with masala sour cream.

The new venture is in partnership with the Genie Collective Group, a food and beverage company which runs Beirut Grill in Bussorah Street; Kebabs Faktory in Shenton Way and one-north; and nightclub Magic Carpet in Beach Road.

Chef Mural has been instrumental in The Song of India gaining a Michelin star in the 2016 Michelin Guide. It has retained the star since then. On his time at the restaurant, which he left last month, he says: "Looking back, I had an amazing time, to help The Song of India create a brand that promoted Indian cuisine in South-east Asia and the world."

Over the years, he has consulted with Indian restaurants overseas and done guest chef stints at food festivals. He says all this experience with different restaurateurs and diners from other countries and cultures has helped shape the concept of Adda.

He adds: "My passion has always been to share the heritage of regional Indian cuisine and make it accessible.

"Once borders re-open, my dream is to consult or open more restaurants in South-east Asia and beyond. I was in the middle of a few discussions before the Covid-19 pandemic hit, so I know the interest in Indian cuisine is there overseas."