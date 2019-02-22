Food promotions, wine and whisky events

FOOD PROMOTIONS

UDON KAMON 1-FOR-1

Udon Kamon, which specialises in sanuki udon from the Shikoku region, is offering a one-for-one (minimum two diners) on its udon dishes such

Tom Yam Spicy Udon ($13.80++) and Prawn Tonkotsu Udon ($14.80++).

WHERE: 03-315, Sky Garden Suntec City, 3 Temasek Boulevard

MRT: Promenade/Esplanade

WHEN: Today: 11.30am - 3pm & 5 - 10pm; tomorrow: 11.30am - 10pm

PRICE: $11.80++ - $14.80++

TEL: 6266-5338

INFO: www.facebook.com/udonkamonsg

CRYSTAL JADE JIANG NAN MAKEOVER AND NEW MENU

Crystal Jade Jiang Nan at VivoCity has a new look, inspired by the cuisine and lush landscapes of the Jiangnan region, and its revamped menu encourages communal dining over small plates. Highlights include the Three Delicacies Platter ($16.80++), comprising chilled Nanjing salted duck slices, chilled spinach and fresh lily bulbs with sesame sauce and Jiangsu smoked fish; Double-boiled Conpoy and Chrysanthemum Soup with Pearl Abalone ($18.80++);

Mala Crispy Roasted Chicken ($15.80++ for half, $29.80++ for whole); Yangzhou Fried Rice Shaped Pasta ($16.80++); Cheesy Crisp

Mochi Ball ($10.80++ for six pieces); Souffle Egg White Ball with red bean and banana ($8.80++ for three pieces); and Cream Custard Mochi ($6.80++ for four pieces).

WHERE: 01-52 VivoCity, 1 Harbourfront Walk

MRT: HarbourFront

WHEN: Mon - Thu: 11.30am - 3pm, 6 - 10.30pm; Fri - Sun & eve of & public holidays: 11am - 10.30pm PRICE: $6.80++ - $29.80++

TEL: 6221-1830

INFO: www.crystaljade.com



Cofftea's Chicken Rice (left) and Norwegian Salmon Poke. PHOTO: SOFITEL SINGAPORE CITY CENTRE



TAKEAWAY GOURMET BOWLS

At Sofitel's Coffea

Coffea at Sofitel Singapore City Centre has launched a line-up of gourmet bowls. Grab and go or eat at the sitting area without incurring extra dine-in service charge.

Menu highlights include Chicken Rice, Norwegian Salmon Poke with jasmine rice, Premium Penne with wagyu meatballs and two vegetarian versions.

WHERE: Level 5 Sofitel Singapore City Centre, 9 Wallich Street

MRT: Tanjong Pagar

WHEN: Weekdays, 11am - 3pm

PRICE: $15+ a bowl

TEL: 6428-5000

INFO: E-mail HA152@sofitel.com

REVAMPED ORCHARD CAFE'S SIGNATURE BUFFET

Fresh from a multimillion-dollar revamp, the Orchard Cafe renews its legacy with a new style and signature hotel buffet, which features dishes such as Wok-Fried Slipper Lobster with Salted Egg Yolk Sauce, Ox Tripe and Duck Hearts Satay, Braised or Crispy Pork Knuckle and Hua Ting's Roast Meats. Other highlights include Asian noodle dishes served at a live noodle bar .

WHERE: Lobby Level Orchard Hotel Singapore, 442 Orchard Road

MRT: Orchard

WHEN/PRICE: Lunch (noon - 2.30pm) $58++ - $62++; dinner (6 - 10pm) $78++ - $88++

TEL: 6739-6565

INFO: E-mail orchardcafe.ohs@millenniumhotels.com

LOBSTER NASI LEMAK AT FULLERTON'S TOWN RESTAURANT

Fullerton's Town Restaurant offers a luxe take on a perennial local favourite. Its Lobster Nasi Lemak marries a whole lobster - marinated with tangy chilli, sugar and white pepper and deep-fried - with coconut-scented rice and an omelette.

WHERE: The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, 1 Fullerton Square

MRT: Raffles Place

WHEN: Mon - Fri: 11am - 10.30pm; Sat & Sun (except public holidays): 6.30 - 10.30pm

PRICE: $35++

TEL: 6877-8911/8912

INFO: E-mail dining-rsvp@fullertonhotels.com

ONCE UPON A TIME IN LONDON AT TIPPLING CLUB

Tippling Club welcomes bar director Marcis Dzelzainis from London's wine-centric bar Sager + Wilde, as part of its Once Upon A Time series. Supported by spirits and beer producer Diageo, the night will feature five cocktails by Dzelzainis and five traditional English dishes from Tippling Club's kitchen.

WHERE: Bin 38 at Tippling Club, 38 Tanjong Pagar Road

MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN: Wed, 7pm

PRICE: $155++ a person

TEL: 6475-2217

INFO: E-mail enquiries@tipplingclub.com



The Chef's Colourful Sashimi Box at Sushi Ayumu. PHOTO: SUSHI AYUMU



SUSHI AYUMU GOES TOKYO-STYLE

After a rebranding, Sushi Ayumu now specialises in traditional Tokyo (Edo)-style sushi and brings in catch from Japan daily, such as hon-maguro (bluefin tuna) and uni, paired with its signature shari (sushi rice) served warm. A menu highlight is its Ayumu Roll, a combination of chutoro, bafun uni, buri and shiso leaf.

WHERE: 04-16 Mandarin Gallery, 333A Orchard Road MRT: Somerset/ Orchard

WHEN: Tue - Sun: noon - 3pm, 7 - 10pm

PRICE: Lunch: $120++ - $250++, omakase from $300++; dinner: $280++ - $350++, omakase from $450++

TEL: 6733-2114, 9159-0102 INFO:

E-mail contact@sushi-ayumu.com

ASIAN-THEMED BBQ NIGHTS AT PAN PACIFIC

Sizzle up Friday and Saturday nights with a four-course Asian-themed barbecue menu at Pan Pacific Singapore's Poolside Patio. Appetisers include a selection of greens, meats and crustaceans, such as House Specialty BBQ Chicken Wings, Alaskan King Crab and Boston Lobster in garlic butter. Mains highlights are Beef Flank Steak, BBQ Pork Ribs and Nonya Spices Chicken Sausage on hot plates and grilled favourites such as Australian Tandoori Lamb Cutlets, Tiger Prawns with garlic butter and Miso-crusted Sea Perch Fillet.

WHERE: Level 4 Pan Pacific Singapore, 7 Raffles Boulevard

MRT: Promenade WHEN: Fri & Sat (till April 11): 6.30 - 9.30pm PRICE: $78++ a person (add $38++ for free-flow unlimited house wine & beer), $39++ a child (six - 12 years old)

TEL: 6826-8240

INFO: E-mail dining.ppsin@panpacific.com

WAVE CAFE MONTHLY PROMOTION

The monthly promotion at Grand Mercure Singapore Roxy's Wave Cafe offers dishes such as ayam buah keluak with steamed rice ($18.90++), seabass fillet with grapefruit hollandaise sauce ($20.90++) and salad and sandwich delight ($8.90++), which come with a drink and a choice of the signature butter/banana cake. A cake set ($4.90++) with coffee or tea is served from 7 to 11am.

WHERE: Lobby Level Grand Mercure Singapore Roxy, Roxy Square, 50 East Coast Road

MRT: Eunos/Dakota

WHEN: Till Feb 28: 11.30am - 10pm PRICE: $4.90++ - $20.90++

TEL: 6340-5882

INFO: www.grandmercureroxy.com.sg

WINE/WHISKY EVENTS

BORDEAUX WINE-MAKER DINNER

Enjoy Bordeaux wine with a five-course dinner hosted by Stephane Dupuch, owner and winemaker of Chateau Sainte-Marie and Chateau Peyredon-Lagravette, Bordeaux. Menu highlights include duck foie gras terrine, tagliatelle with venison bourguignon and slow-roasted beef ribeye topped with caramelised onion, roasted baby potato and bordelaise sauce, paired with wines such as 2014 Chateau Sainte-Marie Reserve - Cadillac and 2016 Chateau Sainte-Marie - Bordeaux Superieur.

WHERE: Wine Connection @ Capital Square, 01-01 Capital Square 3, 25 Church Street

MRT: Telok Ayer/ Raffles Place

WHEN: March 2, 7pm PRICE: $89++ a person, bookings at bit.ly/2Ii5Tbp

TEL: 6438-0258

INFO: E-mail capitalsquare@wineconnection.com

AN EVENING AT PERAMAKAN WITH VERMONTE WINES

Classic Nonya recipes by PeraMakan's fourth-generation Peranakan chef Kathryn Ho are featured in this dinner, paired with the wines of Vinedos Veramonte. Its Sauvignon Blanc carries a citrusy aroma meshed with floral notes. The Vinedos' Primus collection boasts a mixed-berries aroma with a velvety texture and volume.

WHERE: Level 3 Keppel Club, 10 Bukit Chermin Road

MRT: Telok Blangah WHEN: March 5, 7pm

PRICE: $118++ a person ($94.40 for payment by Citi Cards)

TEL: 6319-4038

INFO: E-mail asianmasters@sph.com.sg

WORLD OF SPICE WHISKY DINNER AT THE SONG OF INDIA

One-Michelin-starred restaurant The Song of India presents an evening of dishes by chef Manjunath Mural, paired with Jack Daniel's whisky and the bourbons of Woodford Reserve. Official car partner Infiniti will be showing its new QX50 before the dinner, which will feature dishes such as Chettinad Prawn, Malvani Mussels, Goan Fish, Crispy Okra, Hyderbadi Dal Makhani and Saffron Pulao.

WHERE: The Song of India, 33 Scotts Road

MRT: Newton

WHEN: March 6, 7pm

PRICE: $108++ a person ($86.40++ for payment by Citi cards)

TEL: 6319-4038

INFO: E-mail asianmasters@sph.com.sg