Food promotions, wine and whisky events

FOOD PROMOTIONS
UDON KAMON 1-FOR-1
Udon Kamon, which specialises in sanuki udon from the Shikoku region, is offering a one-for-one (minimum two diners) on its udon dishes such
Tom Yam Spicy Udon ($13.80++) and Prawn Tonkotsu Udon ($14.80++).
WHERE: 03-315, Sky Garden Suntec City, 3 Temasek Boulevard
MRT: Promenade/Esplanade
WHEN: Today: 11.30am - 3pm & 5 - 10pm; tomorrow: 11.30am - 10pm
PRICE: $11.80++ - $14.80++
TEL: 6266-5338
INFO: www.facebook.com/udonkamonsg
CRYSTAL JADE JIANG NAN MAKEOVER AND NEW MENU
Crystal Jade Jiang Nan at VivoCity has a new look, inspired by the cuisine and lush landscapes of the Jiangnan region, and its revamped menu encourages communal dining over small plates. Highlights include the Three Delicacies Platter ($16.80++), comprising chilled Nanjing salted duck slices, chilled spinach and fresh lily bulbs with sesame sauce and Jiangsu smoked fish; Double-boiled Conpoy and Chrysanthemum Soup with Pearl Abalone ($18.80++);
Mala Crispy Roasted Chicken ($15.80++ for half, $29.80++ for whole); Yangzhou Fried Rice Shaped Pasta ($16.80++); Cheesy Crisp
Mochi Ball ($10.80++ for six pieces); Souffle Egg White Ball with red bean and banana ($8.80++ for three pieces); and Cream Custard Mochi ($6.80++ for four pieces).
WHERE: 01-52 VivoCity, 1 Harbourfront Walk
MRT: HarbourFront
WHEN: Mon - Thu: 11.30am - 3pm, 6 - 10.30pm; Fri - Sun & eve of & public holidays: 11am - 10.30pm PRICE: $6.80++ - $29.80++
TEL: 6221-1830
INFO: www.crystaljade.com
TAKEAWAY GOURMET BOWLS
At Sofitel's Coffea
Coffea at Sofitel Singapore City Centre has launched a line-up of gourmet bowls. Grab and go or eat at the sitting area without incurring extra dine-in service charge.
Menu highlights include Chicken Rice, Norwegian Salmon Poke with jasmine rice, Premium Penne with wagyu meatballs and two vegetarian versions.
WHERE: Level 5 Sofitel Singapore City Centre, 9 Wallich Street
MRT: Tanjong Pagar
WHEN: Weekdays, 11am - 3pm
PRICE: $15+ a bowl
TEL: 6428-5000
INFO: E-mail HA152@sofitel.com
REVAMPED ORCHARD CAFE'S SIGNATURE BUFFET
Fresh from a multimillion-dollar revamp, the Orchard Cafe renews its legacy with a new style and signature hotel buffet, which features dishes such as Wok-Fried Slipper Lobster with Salted Egg Yolk Sauce, Ox Tripe and Duck Hearts Satay, Braised or Crispy Pork Knuckle and Hua Ting's Roast Meats. Other highlights include Asian noodle dishes served at a live noodle bar .
WHERE: Lobby Level Orchard Hotel Singapore, 442 Orchard Road
MRT: Orchard
WHEN/PRICE: Lunch (noon - 2.30pm) $58++ - $62++; dinner (6 - 10pm) $78++ - $88++
TEL: 6739-6565
INFO: E-mail orchardcafe.ohs@millenniumhotels.com
LOBSTER NASI LEMAK AT FULLERTON'S TOWN RESTAURANT
Fullerton's Town Restaurant offers a luxe take on a perennial local favourite. Its Lobster Nasi Lemak marries a whole lobster - marinated with tangy chilli, sugar and white pepper and deep-fried - with coconut-scented rice and an omelette.
WHERE: The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, 1 Fullerton Square
MRT: Raffles Place
WHEN: Mon - Fri: 11am - 10.30pm; Sat & Sun (except public holidays): 6.30 - 10.30pm
PRICE: $35++
TEL: 6877-8911/8912
INFO: E-mail dining-rsvp@fullertonhotels.com
ONCE UPON A TIME IN LONDON AT TIPPLING CLUB
Tippling Club welcomes bar director Marcis Dzelzainis from London's wine-centric bar Sager + Wilde, as part of its Once Upon A Time series. Supported by spirits and beer producer Diageo, the night will feature five cocktails by Dzelzainis and five traditional English dishes from Tippling Club's kitchen.
WHERE: Bin 38 at Tippling Club, 38 Tanjong Pagar Road
MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN: Wed, 7pm
PRICE: $155++ a person
TEL: 6475-2217
INFO: E-mail enquiries@tipplingclub.com
SUSHI AYUMU GOES TOKYO-STYLE
After a rebranding, Sushi Ayumu now specialises in traditional Tokyo (Edo)-style sushi and brings in catch from Japan daily, such as hon-maguro (bluefin tuna) and uni, paired with its signature shari (sushi rice) served warm. A menu highlight is its Ayumu Roll, a combination of chutoro, bafun uni, buri and shiso leaf.
WHERE: 04-16 Mandarin Gallery, 333A Orchard Road MRT: Somerset/ Orchard
WHEN: Tue - Sun: noon - 3pm, 7 - 10pm
PRICE: Lunch: $120++ - $250++, omakase from $300++; dinner: $280++ - $350++, omakase from $450++
TEL: 6733-2114, 9159-0102 INFO:
E-mail contact@sushi-ayumu.com
ASIAN-THEMED BBQ NIGHTS AT PAN PACIFIC
Sizzle up Friday and Saturday nights with a four-course Asian-themed barbecue menu at Pan Pacific Singapore's Poolside Patio. Appetisers include a selection of greens, meats and crustaceans, such as House Specialty BBQ Chicken Wings, Alaskan King Crab and Boston Lobster in garlic butter. Mains highlights are Beef Flank Steak, BBQ Pork Ribs and Nonya Spices Chicken Sausage on hot plates and grilled favourites such as Australian Tandoori Lamb Cutlets, Tiger Prawns with garlic butter and Miso-crusted Sea Perch Fillet.
WHERE: Level 4 Pan Pacific Singapore, 7 Raffles Boulevard
MRT: Promenade WHEN: Fri & Sat (till April 11): 6.30 - 9.30pm PRICE: $78++ a person (add $38++ for free-flow unlimited house wine & beer), $39++ a child (six - 12 years old)
TEL: 6826-8240
INFO: E-mail dining.ppsin@panpacific.com
WAVE CAFE MONTHLY PROMOTION
The monthly promotion at Grand Mercure Singapore Roxy's Wave Cafe offers dishes such as ayam buah keluak with steamed rice ($18.90++), seabass fillet with grapefruit hollandaise sauce ($20.90++) and salad and sandwich delight ($8.90++), which come with a drink and a choice of the signature butter/banana cake. A cake set ($4.90++) with coffee or tea is served from 7 to 11am.
WHERE: Lobby Level Grand Mercure Singapore Roxy, Roxy Square, 50 East Coast Road
MRT: Eunos/Dakota
WHEN: Till Feb 28: 11.30am - 10pm PRICE: $4.90++ - $20.90++
TEL: 6340-5882
INFO: www.grandmercureroxy.com.sg
WINE/WHISKY EVENTS
BORDEAUX WINE-MAKER DINNER
Enjoy Bordeaux wine with a five-course dinner hosted by Stephane Dupuch, owner and winemaker of Chateau Sainte-Marie and Chateau Peyredon-Lagravette, Bordeaux. Menu highlights include duck foie gras terrine, tagliatelle with venison bourguignon and slow-roasted beef ribeye topped with caramelised onion, roasted baby potato and bordelaise sauce, paired with wines such as 2014 Chateau Sainte-Marie Reserve - Cadillac and 2016 Chateau Sainte-Marie - Bordeaux Superieur.
WHERE: Wine Connection @ Capital Square, 01-01 Capital Square 3, 25 Church Street
MRT: Telok Ayer/ Raffles Place
WHEN: March 2, 7pm PRICE: $89++ a person, bookings at bit.ly/2Ii5Tbp
TEL: 6438-0258
INFO: E-mail capitalsquare@wineconnection.com
AN EVENING AT PERAMAKAN WITH VERMONTE WINES
Classic Nonya recipes by PeraMakan's fourth-generation Peranakan chef Kathryn Ho are featured in this dinner, paired with the wines of Vinedos Veramonte. Its Sauvignon Blanc carries a citrusy aroma meshed with floral notes. The Vinedos' Primus collection boasts a mixed-berries aroma with a velvety texture and volume.
WHERE: Level 3 Keppel Club, 10 Bukit Chermin Road
MRT: Telok Blangah WHEN: March 5, 7pm
PRICE: $118++ a person ($94.40 for payment by Citi Cards)
TEL: 6319-4038
INFO: E-mail asianmasters@sph.com.sg
WORLD OF SPICE WHISKY DINNER AT THE SONG OF INDIA
One-Michelin-starred restaurant The Song of India presents an evening of dishes by chef Manjunath Mural, paired with Jack Daniel's whisky and the bourbons of Woodford Reserve. Official car partner Infiniti will be showing its new QX50 before the dinner, which will feature dishes such as Chettinad Prawn, Malvani Mussels, Goan Fish, Crispy Okra, Hyderbadi Dal Makhani and Saffron Pulao.
WHERE: The Song of India, 33 Scotts Road
MRT: Newton
WHEN: March 6, 7pm
PRICE: $108++ a person ($86.40++ for payment by Citi cards)
TEL: 6319-4038
INFO: E-mail asianmasters@sph.com.sg