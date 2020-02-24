Feast with family, friends at Raffles Hotel Singapore

A national icon, Raffles Hotel Singapore has charmed both local and foreign visitors with its rich heritage and old-world charm that span more than a century. Its recent restoration has brought in new touches to the beloved landmark while preserving its colonial-era architecture and fine cuisine, making it all the more worth visiting.

Among the additions are new dining concepts – conceptualised with internally-acclaimed chefs – and the return of crowd favourites. With Raffles Hotel Singapore reopening its doors to the public after two years of restoration, now is the perfect time to experience what it has to offer in the dining arena. You will be able to have a taste of its excellent quality and service, prestige and a good variety of cuisine options.

Bring your family along for a heartwarming gathering over good food and catch up with your friends over a cup of tea or coffee in these restaurants:

Make time for Raffles Hotel’s signature Afternoon Tea at the Grand Lobby



Revel in the grandeur of the Grand Lobby in Raffles Hotel Singapore. PHOTO: RAFFLES HOTEL SINGAPORE



The reopening of Raffles Hotel Singapore signals the comeback of its signature Afternoon Tea ($78++ per person). Today, guests can enjoy the beloved tradition hailing from Great Britain at the Grand Lobby, which hosted extravagant parties in the past.



Take part in the beloved Raffles' Afternoon Tea tradition. PHOTO: RAFFLES HOTEL SINGAPORE



Marvel at the hotel’s Victorian interiors that are illuminated by rays of the warm sunlight till the golden hour while you sip on a curated selection of exclusive teas from French gourmet company Mariage Frères. Have a chat with friends and pair your cup of tea with home-baked scones, finger sandwiches and an assortment of desserts by Executive Pastry Chef Tai Chien Lin that are served in a classic three-tier silver stand.

Dine 4, Pay 3 promotion on Raffles Afternoon Tea menu

The Grand Lobby is located at the main building of Raffles Singapore, 1 Beach Road

Dining hours: Mon to Thurs, 1pm to 6pm; Fri to Sun, noon to 6pm

Reserve a table at www.rafflessingapore.com or call 6412-1816

Discover vibrant Mediterranean flavours at BBR by Alain Ducasse



Have a taste of Mediterranean flavours at BBR by Alain Ducasse. PHOTO: RAFFLES HOTEL SINGAPORE



Acclaimed Monégasque chef Alain Ducasse makes his debut in Singapore and Southeast Asia with the revamped Bar & Billiard Room (BBR). BBR by Alain Ducasse is the iconic chef’s grill restaurant and bar that serves the vibrant flavours of the Mediterranean coast, touching on cuisines from Portugal, Spain, Italy and France.



Have a taste of Chef Alain Ducasse's Pulpo a la Gallega when you order the Very BBR menu. PHOTO: RAFFLES HOTEL SINGAPORE



Make it a date with your parents and indulge in the Very BBR menu ($158++ per person), the restaurant’s tasting menu that is good for sharing. Feast on dishes that include Pulpo a la Gallega (tender octopus with paprika and olive oil), Pizzetta di Carciofi (artichoke tiny pizza), Quote di Vitello alla Romana (veal chop with green olives), Cataplana de Marisco (carabineros shrimp and shellfish stew), Churros con Chocolate and more.

Dine 4, Pay 3 promotion on Very BBR menu for lunch and dinner

BBR by Alain Ducasse is located next to the main building of Raffles Singapore, 1 Beach Road

Dining hours: Lunch hours on Thurs to Mon, noon to 2.30pm; dinner hours on Mon and Thurs, 6pm to 10pm, Fri to Sat, 6pm to 10.30pm and Sun, 6pm to 9pm

Reserve a table at www.rafflessingapore.com or www.bbr-byalainducasse.com.sg or call 6412-1816

Bite into Burger & Lobster

Sink your teeth into the juicy burgers and fresh lobsters of the new Burger & Lobster at Raffles Arcade, the retail arm of Raffles Hotel. Select from a wide variety of burgers made with Nebraskan family-farmed beef and lobsters that came all the way from the Atlantic Ocean.



Uni, Lobster and Caviar Roll is a must-try at Burger & Lobster. PHOTO: BURGER & LOBSTER



Bring your siblings along with you and try their specials. For starters, there's the signature B&L Burger ($28), its classic Nebraskan beef patty topped with chunks of lobster meat and brie cheese. Vegans can also give The Impossible Burger ($23) a shot when they’re in the area. In the lobster department, feast on the rich Uni, Lobster and Caviar Roll ($50) and don’t miss out on Laksa Lobster ($70) that pays homage to the city-state’s vibrant culinary heritage the Burger & Lobster way.

Dine 4, Pay 3 promotion on Burger & Lobster’s main courses

Burger & Lobster is located at Raffles Arcade, 328 North Bridge Road

Dining hours: Sun to Thurs, 11.30am to 10.30pm; Fri and Sat, 11am to 11.30 pm

Reserve a table at www.burgerandlobster.com/locations/singapore/raffles-hotel

Indulge in premium meats cooked over wood fire at Butcher’s Block



Enjoy your meaty meal in the heartwarming ambiance of Butcher's Block. PHOTO: RAFFLES HOTEL SINGAPORE



Butcher’s Block is every meat lovers’ definition of paradise. The restaurant showcases the finest cuts of premium meats charred over wood fire that will leave a distinct mark on your taste buds. Presented by acclaimed Chef Rémy Lefebvre, who uses different types of wood and charcoal in cooking, the food in Butcher’s Block will leave guests with a memorable dining experience.



Have a slice of the sumptuous Porterhouse at Butcher's Block. PHOTO: RAFFLES HOTEL SINGAPORE



Savour the restaurant’s Lamb Shoulder for Two ($102), different types of Wagyu with A5 grade (from $98 to $270) or Porterhouse ($295) from the menu. Have a special dinner with your friends and go on a culinary adventure together with the Carte Blanche menu ($188++ per person), which includes Hand-dived Norwegian Scallop and Bone-in Sirloin.

Dine 4, Pay 3 promotion on Carte Blanche menu

Butcher’s Block is located at Raffles Arcade, 328 North Bridge Road

Dining hours: Tues to Sun, 6pm to 10pm

Reserve a table at www.rafflessingapore.com or www.butchersblock.com.sg or call 6412-1816

Savour authentic North Indian delights at the historic Tiffin Room



Explore the North Indian cuisine at Tiffin Room. PHOTO: RAFFLES HOTEL SINGAPORE



Travel with your family to North India with Tiffin Room, which provides an authentic experience of the delectable cuisine in the region. True to its name, food – whether lunch or dinner – is served in copper Tiffin boxes, which is reminiscent of the traditional lunchboxes used in the Indian culture.



Enjoy delectable North Indian signature dishes at Tiffin Room. PHOTO: RAFFLES HOTEL SINGAPORE



If you’re looking for a more interactive experience, you can sign up for the Mera Dabba menu ($58++ for vegetarian selection, $65++ for non-vegetarian). This set menu allows you to create your own North Indian meal – complete with curries and flavoured rice or tandoori bread – with your very own custom-made Tiffin box.

Dine 4, Pay 3 promotion on Mera Dabba for lunch and dinner

Tiffin Room is located at Raffles Singapore, 1 Beach Road

Dining hours: daily, lunch hours at noon to 2pm, dinner hours at 6.30pm to 10pm

Reserve a table at www.rafflessingapore.com or call 6412-1816

Enjoy contemporary Chinese dishes from across the different regions of China at 藝yi by Jereme Leung



Bring your family for an experiential dinner at 藝yi by Jereme Leung. PHOTO: RAFFLES HOTEL SINGAPORE



Awaken your senses at ;藝yi by Jereme Leung as the celebrity chef marks his return with regional Chinese dishes with a contemporary twist. Gather the whole family and embark on a journey across the culinary history of China with Chef Leung’s interpretation of classic dishes such as braised beef and roasted duck.



Taste the different dim sum at 藝yi by Jereme Leung. PHOTO: RAFFLES HOTEL SINGAPORE



Never run out of food items to try at 藝yi by Jereme Leung. Keep an eye on the acclaimed chef’s signature dishes such as Hundred-ring Cucumber with Poached Sea Whelk ($28) and Luffa Melon & Pig’s Stomach in Peppercorn Broth ($32).

You can also go with the restaurant's lunch set menus ($88++ to $108++ per person), which has Chilli Crab Xiao Long Bao Dumplings or Hunan Style Steamed Cod Fillet with House-marinated Peppers, or the dinner set menus ($118++ to $138++ per person) that will bring you plates of Crispy Prawns with Passion Fruit Mayonnaise Dressing or Iberico Pork with Golden Garlic & Savoury Sauce.

Dine 4, Pay 3 promotion on lunch and dinner set menus

藝yi by Jereme Leung is located at Raffles Arcade, 328 North Bridge Road

Dining hours: daily lunch hours at 11.30am to 1.30pm, dinner hours at 6pm to 9.15pm

Reserve a table at www.rafflessingapore.com or www.yi-restaurant.com.sg or call 6412-1816 or 6412-133

Catch up over crepe and coffee at Gather

Nothing beats spending time at a cafe, especially if you came with friends. At the newly-opened creperie Gather, guests can enjoy a laid-back and intimate gathering over sweet and savoury French crepes paired with locally-brewed coffee.



Get your cameras and tummies ready for Gather's Off the Bone crepe. PHOTO: GATHER



For first-timers, go for the Instagrammable Off the Bone crepe ($16), filled with cheese and ham and egg. More than its food, the creperie also curates second-hand clothing items that you can take home.

Order three savoury crepes and get one sweet crepe for free on weekdays

Gather is located at Raffles Arcade, 328 North Bridge Road

Dining hours: Mon and Sun, 8am to 6pm; Tues to Sat, 8am to 10pm

Accepts walk-in guests; no reservations needed