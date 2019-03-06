Fans wait it out for In-N-Out burgers at its pop-up store in Upper Thomson

SINGAPORE - It is not exactly in and out, as fans of the famous American burger chain waited patiently on Wednesday (March 6) for a taste of their offerings.

About 150 people were seen lining up at Columbus Cafe in Upper Thomson at around noon on Wednesday (March 6), at a pop-up of In-N-Out Burger hosted by the cafe.

The first customer arrived at 6.30am. At 7.30am, the pop-up started giving out wristbands and 320 of these were taken within half an hour. The wristband allows each person to buy one burger - a double-double burger ($5), a cheeseburger ($4) or a hamburger ($3).

Mr Scott Kazakewich, 40, and his wife Britteny, 37, started queuing at 10am. The couple, who were both on leave today, saw the news about the pop-up store online at 1am and immediately decided to queue for the burgers.

"It's a mighty fine burger and it's been six years since I last had their double-double burger,' said Mr Kazakewich, a Florida native.

The family-run fast food chain, which counts Hollywood celebrities as fans, does not have a store here but has held two other pop-up events.

The first time In-N-Out held a pop-up here in 2012 at Boat Quay, wristbands for its burgers were snapped up within five minutes. It also had a pop-up here in 2014, at Timbre @ Gillman.