Teck Kee Tanglin Pau shuts shop as buns sell out at heritage brand's outlets

SINGAPORE - Heritage brand Teck Kee Tanglin Pau called it a day on Wednesday night (Jan 30) after its three outlets sold out its buns.

“Thank you for the overwhelming support. We have sold out,” Teck Kee said in a Facebook post.

Fans of Teck Kee Tanglin Pau have been snapping up the iconic stall's buns after news of its impending closure spread on social media.

Teck Kee Tanglin Pau was established in 1948, and won the hearts of Singaporeans with its handmade buns with fresh ingredients.

Supporters of the bun stall were seen queueing at the Killiney Road branch on Wednesday. By 1.30pm, their iconic char siew pau was sold out.

More than 1,000 buns had been sold by then, staff at the stall told The Straits Times.

A staff member at Teck Kee's Bukit Timah branch said on Wednesday afternoon that shop staff had been told that Thursday would be the last day of operations. However, they were not sure if they would have "enough stock".

At around noon, they had completely sold out of buns at the branch, the staff member said.

Mr Adrian Neo, 33, whose workplace is near the Killiney Road outlet, was among those queueing on Wednesday and he told ST that he was sad about the shop's closure as the buns were part of his childhood.



A queue at Killiney Road for customers' soon-to-be last chances to have the Teck Kee Tanglin Pau. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



"I bought their last siew mai and will come back later for the pau when they are replenished," Mr Neo said.

Mr Liu Jichang, 69, told Chinese paper Shin Min Daily News that he had often frequented the Bukit Timah branch in the past when he worked nearby.

On Wednesday morning, he went to Teck Kee’s Serangoon outlet to buy his favourite lotus seed paste bun, but was told that it was sold out.

Food blogger Leslie Tay posted on his Facebook page, ieatishootipost, expressing his shock that the household name was closing.

"This is the pau I grew up with and it is sad to think that the iconic fat man holding a pau will disappear for good! I am sure many here would feel the same!" Dr Tay said.

He added: "Perhaps someone could still buy over the brand and resurrect it one day!"

However, those who are lamenting the loss of the 71-year-old heritage brand may not have to despair, as a cryptic farewell to its fans posted on its Facebook page earlier on Wednesday suggests that it may not have said its final goodbye.

In the Facebook post on Wednesday, Teck Kee said: "Thank you for all your support for the past 71 years. Hope to serve everyone again soon."

ST has contacted Teck Kee Tanglin Pau for details about their future plans.