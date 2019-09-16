Pop-up of famed ramen chain Ichiran at Takashimaya's Japan Food Matsuri next month

SINGAPORE - For your quick fix of Japan's famous Ichiran tonkotsu ramen, head to the Japan Food Matsuri event at Takashimaya Square in October.

Ichiran - which originates from Fukuoka - will make its debut pop-up in Singapore from Oct 3 to 20, as part of the third edition of annual ramen festival Ramen Revolution that takes place within the Japan Food Matsuri event. Previously, Ramen Revolution was held at Resorts World Sentosa.

Outside of Japan, Ichiran has outlets in New York, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

However, the ramen will not be quite the same as what is offered in stores. Its "New York Limited" instant ramen - topped with green onions, kikurage (wood ear) mushroom, and its signature spicy seasoning - will be cooked at the event for diners to slurp up.

Priced at $12 a bowl, the ramen will be limited to 700 servings a day. The instant noodles will also be sold at $35 for a box of three servings, limited to 200 boxes a day.

Look out for other ramen brands such as 175 Degrees Deno Ramen, known for its tantan men dry noodles ($15); and Yoshiyama Shouten spicy miso ramen ($14) - both from Sapporo.

Besides ramen, the Japan Food Matsuri - which is in its second year - offers a variety of sushi, drinks, desserts, and Japanese produce.

Different chefs will helm the sushi counter every week, and the omakase-style menu is priced from $88 to $188. Pair your sushi with sake, shochu or whisky - with prices starting from $10 for a shochu or whisky tasting flight.

Related Story Food Picks: Uni Ramen In Liquid Gold

Other premium Japanese items include A4 grade wagyu shabu shabu (from $35 for 100g); king crab meat bento ($42); and dried scallops ($80 for 100g).

Sweet treats from Hokkaido include Little Juice Bar's ichigo kezuri or shaved strawberry sweets ($8), and Parfaitera Pal's Hokkaido Hand Parfait ($18).

Hokkaido brands Bake x Zaku Zaku have collaborated to offer matcha cheese tart ($3.90) or zaku zaku soft serve ($6). Bake is best known for its cheese tarts, while Zaku Zaku is known for its cream-filled choux puffs.