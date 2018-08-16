Famed Kyoto coffee chain % Arabica Coffee to open in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Coffee fans rejoice: Popular Kyoto coffee chain - % Arabica Coffee - will welcome its first store in Singapore at 56 Arab Street, the shop confirmed.

On Wednesday (Aug 15), the coffee chain posted on its official Instagram account a photo of the 56 Arab Street location and in the caption called it their "lovely first location" on the island. In response to queries from their comments section, it said that the store will likely begin operations in about four months.

This marks the latest entry of a slew of Japanese coffee chains that have arrived on local shores in recent years, after Omotesando Koffee, Hoshino Coffee and Kurasu, also originally from Kyoto.

% Arabica Coffee was founded by Japan-born Kenneth Shoji in 2014, who owns a coffee farm in Hawaii.

Working with latte art world champion Junichi Yamaguchi, he opened the shop's flagship first store in the scenic and historic neighbourhood of Higashiyama in Kyoto in 2014.

The flagship store is a favourite with Instagrammers in and out of Japan, due to its proximity to the Yasaka Pagoda, a five-story pagoda built around 500 years ago, that can be clearly seen in the background from the shop.

Within four years, the shop has found success, expanding rapidly with 24 locations in nine countries, including Japan.

The chain will also soon open its doors in Morocco, France, Qatar and Indonesia.

Plans to open stores in more countries aside from Singapore, like the United States, United Kingdom, Malaysia, and Thailand, are also in the pipeline.