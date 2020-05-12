Easy lamb chops

Public holidays and special occasions may be lacking a festive feel during this circuit breaker period, but one way of jazzing up any regular day is with a memorable home-cooked meal.

Spicy lamb cutlets are a breeze to cook and lend a touch of sophistication to your dinner table.

If you are one of those who avoid cooking lamb because you think it is too complicated, lamb cutlets may change your mind.

Spices can help to eliminate meaty odours and add much flavour.

For this recipe of Spicy Lamb Cutlets, I use a tandoori-inspired marinade and simply pan-fry the cutlets.

Can't get mace for the marinade? Substitute it with nutmeg, allspice or ginger. If all the above are unavailable, use more garam masala instead.

If you are short on time, marinating the lamb cutlets for 30 minutes is sufficient.

The refreshing taste of mint and coriander in the dip helps to balance the richness of the lamb. I use pine nuts in the dip, but if you cannot get them, make do with baked cashews.

SPICY LAMB CUTLETS

INGREDIENTS

1kg lamb cutlets (about 8 pieces)

2 tsp salt

Juice of one lemon

1 tsp chilli powder

One-third tsp ground turmeric

40g garlic, pounded into a paste

2 Tbs garam masala

Dash of ground black pepper

One-third tsp mace

100g plain yogurt

60ml cooking oil

FOR MINT AND CORIANDER SAUCE

1 garlic clove

50g pine nuts 50g mint leaves 50g coriander leaves 80g plain yogurt Pinch of garam masala ½ tsp salt

METHOD

1. To prepare the sauce, blend the garlic clove, pine nuts, mint, coriander, yogurt, garam masala and salt. Keep refrigerated for at least an hour before serving.

2. Place the lamb cutlets in a deep dish. Add the salt, lemon juice, chilli powder, ground turmeric, garlic paste, garam masala, mace and yogurt. Mix well. Cover with cling wrap and place in the fridge to marinate for two hours.

3. Remove them from the fridge 30 minutes before you want to cook them. Leave on the kitchen counter to come to room temperature.

4. Heat a frying pan with the oil. Over high heat, place lamb cutlets in a layer on the pan. Cook for 2 minutes, then turn over and cook for another 2 minutes. Remove from heat and let the meat rest for 5 minutes.

5. Heat the pan again and over high heat, quickly pan-fry the lamb cutlets for 20 seconds on each side.

6. Serve immediately with the mint and coriander sauce on the side.

Serves three to four.