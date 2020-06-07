Durian season gets off to thorny start

With the start of the durian season in Malaysia this month, fans of the fruit can indulge in their favourite Mao Shan Wang and D24 again.

But the bad news is they will have to fork out more this year - at least for now.

Checks by The Sunday Times showed that best-selling Mao Shan Wang durians were going for $22 to $28 a kg last week, about 20 per cent higher than last year at the start of the season.

This surge is due to reduced supply, thanks to rainy weather, as well as manpower and mobility restrictions caused by Malaysia's Movement Control Order to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Mr Michael Chan, owner of the Fook Gor Durian Farm in Raub in Malaysia's Pahang state, recent heavy rains resulted in a 20 per cent drop in his durian harvest, compared with last year.

About 60 per cent of the trees in his 8ha plantation produce Mao Shan Wang, another 30 per cent yield D24 and the rest, Red Prawn, D101 and non-branded kampung durians.

Lower supply of the fruit has nudged prices up for now, he says.

This is despite weaker market demand, as durian retailers order less fruit, anticipating a cessation in durian parties due to safe-distancing measures.

The manager of the Durian Culture stall in Sims Avenue, who wanted to be known as Ms Lim, is ordering only 20 buckets of fruit a day from her Malaysian suppliers, half that of last year. Each bucket holds 50kg or about 50 durians.

She is being cautious as customers will not be able to enjoy the fruit on the premises, unlike past years when tables and chairs were set up for this purpose.

Sit-down customers usually make up about 30 per cent of her sales, she says.

Another problem is manpower shortage. Half of Ms Lim's employees are stuck in Malaysia and those here are struggling to cope with the work.

"Luckily, some customers opened their own durians, which saved time for us," she says.

Like many other durian purveyors here, she has been pushing delivery orders online.

But sales on her site, www.durianculture.com, make up only 20 per cent of her business, as the durian business remains highly tactile. "We're happy customers still come to our stall," she adds.

Adding to this thorny start to durian season are logistical issues.

Mr Kelvin Tan, director of 99 Old Trees, a durian retailer in Owen Road, says deliveries from Malaysia are often delayed by measures put in to combat Covid-19.

"A special export licence in Malaysia is needed for the lorries transporting the durians. This slowed down some of our regular logistics providers," he says.

Over the past two weeks, his sales have dropped by about 30 per cent from last year.

"Foot traffic, especially from the office crowd, has reduced drastically," he laments. "Also, one of the services we offered was organising durian parties and, this year, many companies will likely not have this annual event."

His shop, which boasts an air-conditioned cafe, used to offer group durian-tasting sessions, which will not be happening soon, given safe-distancing rules.

He hopes deliveries can provide the lifeline he needs and is gearing up to make up to 200 deliveries a day during the height of the durian season, which starts this month and ends in September.

He plans to use taxi and Grab drivers and charge a flat delivery fee of $4.90.

In the meantime, durian fans have some cause for cheer - better flavour and falling prices in time to come.

The durians being harvested now have improved significantly in quality compared with two weeks ago, says Mr Tan, when more than half the Mao Shan Wang that came in were rejected by vendors.

It pays to be patient as prices are expected to come down soon, when supplies increase, as the season peaks in the coming fortnight.

"We should see prices falling slightly to about $17 to $18 a kg," says Mr Tan.