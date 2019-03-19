Creamier's Toa Payoh outlet to close by end June

SINGAPORE - Ice cream cafe Creamier will close its Toa Payoh outlet on June 30, as it is unable to renew its lease.

It is the first Creamier Handcrafted Ice Cream and Coffee outlet that opened back in November 2011, and is located at Block 128 Toa Payoh Lorong 1. The brand, which has gained a loyal following over the years, is known for its delicious handcrafted ice cream flavours and house-made waffles.

In a Facebook post on March 19, Creamier thanked its landlady and staff as well as neighbours in the Toa Payoh West Market & Food Centre.

The post adds: "What we will definitely miss the most is the community - from the kids running around, the friendly faces of our neighbours, and our regulars whose favourite ice cream flavours we know by heart."

As a "farewell gift", it also teased a "special flavour" that will be released to commemorate the store.

Its Tiong Bahru and Gillman Barracks outlets remain in operation.